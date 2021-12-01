Plus, Russia expels more U.S. embassy staff, Chechnya and Russia behind assassination attempt in Sweden, and more.

The Big Story: Hungarian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of 2022 Referendum on LGBTQ Issues

What happened: Hungarian citizens will head to polls next year to vote on issues related to sexual minorities in the country, Euronews reports. The referendum will include questions on sex education programs in schools, the availability of information on gender reassignment for children, and a potential ban on the publication of LGBTQ content that “influences the development of underage children.”

More context: A law adopted in Hungary earlier this year banned depictions of homosexuality to minors, including education about LGBTQ issues in schools. The law received widespread criticism both at home and abroad, and the European Parliament voted to condemn it on the grounds that it violated “EU values, principles, and law.”

Worth noting: Deputy Minister Balazs Orban told parliament that the referendum will offer Hungarian citizens “a chance to express their stance on the issues” of what he called “gender propaganda,” RFE/RL reports. “We believe that we have to say no to LGBT propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and media, without parental consent,” Orban said, echoing the official stance that anti-LGBTQ measures aim to protect children and families, and do not target adults.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed legislation into law yesterday limiting the access of aid groups and journalists to the area around the Belarusian border, Reuters reports. Although the upper House of Parliament on Friday approved an amendment allowing unlimited media access to the area, the lower house rejected it. The new rules stipulate that the interior minister can limit public entry to the border zone after consultations with the head of the Border Guard, though local Border Guard heads can grant access to journalists and NGOs at their discretion. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski also announced yesterday that he would order a new temporary ban on accessing areas around the border, as a 90-day state of emergency forbidding public entry to the border area was set to expire.

Latvia is asking for additional U.S. military assistance to deter Russia, Reuters reports. Speaking on Monday before the arrival in Riga of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said the Baltic country needed “additional international assistance,” such as “a permanent United States (military) presence in our country,” as well as “Patriot (surface-to-air missiles).” Moscow recently accused NATO of destabilizing Europe by moving its troops near the Russian borders, but denied having any intention of invading the Baltics or Poland. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said there was “no imminent threat” against NATO.

Southeastern Europe

The parliamentary opposition in Montenegro signed a no-confidence motion against the government on Monday, Balkan Insight reports. While the motion had the signatures of all 40 lawmakers from the opposition parties, it needs the support of at least one lawmaker from the ruling bloc to succeed. Zdravko Krivokapic’s government, which has been in power for a year, has received criticism from the opposition for its lack of progress in the negotiations for EU membership and for its support of the Serbian Orthodox Church. No date has been set for debate to start on the no-confidence motion.

Bulgaria’s failure to tackle domestic violence is underscored by the lack of any official statistics documenting the issue, RFE/RL reports. Nadezhda Stoycheva, director of the Animus Association, a Bulgarian NGO that provides counseling and other services, says that though Bulgaria successfully adopted a domestic-violence law, it has failed to track its impact. “Part of the problem is that Bulgarian institutions cannot call the problem ‘domestic violence’ by its name and distinguish it, identify it in order to deal with it,” Stoycheva said. The emergency hotline for victims of domestic abuse receives an average of about 90 calls a day, according to information released last week by the Interior Ministry .

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moscow announced today that U.S. Embassy staff who have been in Russia for more than three years must leave by 31 January 2022, Reuters reports. The move is in retaliation for a U.S. decision last week to limit the terms of Russian diplomatic staff in the United States; Russia’s ambassador in Washington said that 27 Russian diplomats and their families are being expelled and have to leave the country by 30 January. Following a worsening in relations in early 2017, the U.S. Embassy in the Russian capital had its staff reduced from about 1,200 to 120. Last year, the United States closed down its consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg.

Ukraine reacted strongly to remarks by Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka that the Crimean peninsula is legally Russian, Al Jazeera reports. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said yesterday that Belarus’ recognition of Crimea’s Russian annexation “will be a point of no return in our bilateral relations, and we will act accordingly.” Despite being Russia’s ally, Belarus had not previously recognized Russia’s 2014 annexation. However, in an interview on Tuesday with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Lukashenka said Crimea was “de facto Russian,” and “after the referendum, Crimea also became de jure Russian.” Lukashenka was referring to a referendum vote in 2014, held during the Russian occupation of the peninsula and not recognized by most of the international community, which indicated a majority favored Crimea becoming a Russian territory.

The Caucasus

A secret European intelligence report linked a 2020 attack on a Chechen blogger in Sweden to Russian security services in Chechnya, The Guardian reports. The intelligence report obtained by a Swedish broadcaster offers further documentation on Russia’s growing role in assassinations in Europe targeting critics of the Kremlin and of the regime in Grozny. Special units of the National Guard of Russia based in Chechnya are most likely behind the pattern of assassinations in Europe, according to the intelligence report. In January this year, a court in the Swedish city of Gavle convicted two Russian citizens for the hammer attack on dissident blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov. One of the defendants said he had acted on orders from Chechen officials who offered him 50,000 euros for Abdurakhmanov’s assassination.

Central Asia