Plus, Poland-EU clash heats up, Bulgarians sick and tired of elections, China beefs up military presence in Tajikistan, and more.
News From the Regions
Central Europe and the Baltics
- The Hungarian opposition’s coalition candidate running against Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Orban of leaking government documents in a smear attempt reminiscent of “the darkest days of communism.” Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative pro-European mayor who emerged as Orban’s chief challenger after this month’s second round of opposition primaries, claimed Orban had leaked an intelligence dossier on him and his wife to an opposition party, which then immediately turned the materials over to Marki-Zay, according to a 26 October report in the UAE-based The National. Polls suggest the upcoming April elections will give Orban’s Fidesz Party its stiffest electoral test since returning to power a decade ago.
- Poland will not “bow to lawlessness” nor pay the new daily fine of 1 million euros imposed by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said yesterday, Deutsche Welle reports. The court had previously levied a 500,000 euro daily fine on Warsaw for its refusal to shut down a huge coal mine near the Czech and German borders. The court imposed the new fine for the conservative government’s failure to reorganize its justice system to address the EU’s concerns about political influence on the judiciary.
Southeastern Europe
- A COVID-19 surge, on top of voter fatigue after two inconclusive parliamentary elections this year, make it hard to forecast the outcome of Bulgaria’s third general election on 14 November, analysts told Balkan Insight. The long-ruling center-right GERB party has “fallen into political isolation” since resigning in favor of a caretaker government in May, according to Euractiv. Voters will vote for president the same day, and many observers see incumbent Rumen Radev easily winning re-election over a large slate of challengers, Euractiv says.
Eastern Europe and Russia
- Russia’s threat to cut off gas shipments to Moldova over unpaid bills amounts to a “weaponization” of energy supplies, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this week. Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries and long dependent on Russian gas, declared an energy emergency last week after its gas contract with Russian state-controlled Gazprom expired in September, RFE/RL reports. Gazprom extended the contract to the end of October, but at a 30% higher price than in September. Unless Gazprom receives full payment and a signed contract by December, “then Gazprom will halt gas supplies to Moldova,” company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told Interfax last week, according to a 23 October report in The Moscow Times.
Central Asia
- Tajikistan and China have come to terms on a new Chinese-funded military base near the Tajik-Afghan border, a tense region since the Taliban retook power. Tajikistan also offered to transfer full control of an existing Chinese base to Beijing. Tajik officials say only Tajik troops will be stationed at the new base, according to RFE/RL. China’s military presence in Tajikistan has grown in recent years, well before the resurgence of the Taliban. Details of the military cooperation remain sketchy, “particularly with regard to what Chinese and Chinese-built security infrastructure already exists in Tajikistan,” The Diplomat writes.
The Caucasus
- Government human-rights authorities from both Georgia and Ukraine say jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition is growing worse. Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship, started a hunger strike the same day he was detained in early October for illegally entering Georgia. Georgia’s ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria said Monday that the prison hospital is not fully equipped to carry out the medical treatment recommended by a medical council. Her Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmila Denisova said Saakashvili “is getting weaker every day” after a visit with him on Wednesday, Euronews reports. Leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party have vowed to prosecute the ex-president. At a party rally ahead of tomorrow’s second round of municipal elections, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called Saakashvili a “traitor and oppressor of the country” and a “thief,” Interpress News reports.