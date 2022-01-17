Plus, new PM in North Macedonia, Navalny reflects on year in prison, and more.

The Big Story: Serbs Vote in Favor of Judiciary Changes

What happened: Kosovo lawmakers voted Saturday to ban ethnic Serbs in Kosovo from voting within the country on a referendum in Serbia, Reuters reports. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that establishing polling stations for ethnic Serbs would be at odds with Kosovo’s sovereignty. “Kosovo is an independent and sovereign state and should be treated as such,” Kurti said. The previous day, the United States, the EU, and several western European countries urged Kosovo to let its ethnic Serbs cast their ballots in the Serbian referendum.

More context: According to preliminary results of the Serbian referendum cited by RFE/RL, the constitutional changes passed with 60% support, amid a turnout of only around 30%. The amendments, which were backed by the government of President Aleksandar Vucic as well as the United States and European countries, relate to the election of judges and prosecutors; the changes are intended to reduce political influence on the judiciary and give it greater independence.

Worth noting: Several opposition parties urged voters to reject the referendum on the grounds that, due to the absence of opposition parties at the time, the parliament lacked legitimacy when the amendments were adopted, BIRN reports. The opponents to the changes also say there is still a real possibility of political influence on the judiciary.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

More than a thousand Hungarians marched in Budapest yesterday protesting against the coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reports. Organized by the far-right Our Homeland Movement, the rally featured slogans such as “We don’t tolerate blackmail,” “I am unvaccinated, not a criminal,” and “Enough of COVID dictatorship.” The movement is planning to run in general elections scheduled for this April; however, a poll conducted last month by Zavecz Research showed Our Homeland was supported by just 3% of respondents, less than the required 5% threshold to enter parliament. The same poll indicated that the ruling Fidesz party was supported by 38%, slightly less than the opposition alliance, which received 39% support.

Polish border guards have detained a group of migrant smugglers accused of illegally transporting people over the Belarusian border, Euronews reports. The migrants allegedly paid 3,000 euros each to the smugglers. Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said 90% of the border crossers use Poland as a transit point on their way to Western Europe, where they apply for asylum. Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said yesterday that Iraq has repatriated almost 4,000 Iraqis who had been stuck at Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, RFE/RL reports. Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said that the number of Iraqis still stuck in the border areas cannot be determined due to “the difficult weather and the complex environment.”

Southeastern Europe

The parliament in North Macedonia voted yesterday to endorse Dimitar Kovacevski as new prime minister, BIRN reports. Kovacevski said that ongoing energy problems and the health crisis would be his government’s priority, along with increasing the average monthly wage. Kovacevski’s cabinet is composed of Social Democrats, and some allied smaller parties, with 12 posts; the junior ruling Democratic Union for Integration with six posts; and the Alternative party, which joined the ruling coalition late last year, with three. In November, then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that he was stepping down following the defeat of his ruling SDSM party.

A recent documentary about the Balkan Beats music style “is as much about music and immigration as it is about courage to reinvent oneself personally in order to coexist with a changed world,” The Calvert Journal reports. Called Here We Move Here We Groove, the 2021 documentary focuses on the story of Bosnian musician Robert Soko. An emigrant to Berlin in the 1990s who worked as a taxi driver by day, Soko made a name for himself as a DJ for refugees from the Balkan wars and later for war refugees and artists from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. In his manifesto, Soko describes his sound as “traditional Balkan sounds, mixed with modern electronic beats, hitting the party crowd like a lightning bolt, rough and full of emotion, weeping and laughing at the same time.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moscow denied Kyiv’s accusations of being behind last Friday’s massive cyber attack targeting governmental websites, AFP reports. “All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyber attack,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement on Sunday, adding “Moscow is continuing to wage a hybrid war.” The ministry also assured the Ukrainian public that their personal information was secure. The Kremlin maintained that there was no evidence that Russia was involved in the hack. “Russia has nothing to do with these cyber-attacks,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov . “Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather in their country.”





On the one-year anniversary of the start of his incarceration, imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said he has no regrets, RFE/RL reports. "Having served my first year in prison, I want to tell everyone exactly what I shouted to those gathered outside the court when a convoy led me to a police van: Don't be afraid of anything," Navalny wrote today on Instagram. He is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for parole violations. Amnesty International called on the international community to demand Navalny's release, and urged Russia to end the "unprecedented campaign of repression and reprisals" against his supporters. An Amnesty petition for Navalny's release has received more than 360,000 signatures.

The Caucasus

Both Turkey and Armenia praised the talks on normalizing mutual relations that the two countries held on Friday in Moscow, AFP reports. Armenian envoy Ruben Rubinyan and his Turkish counterpart Serdar Kilic met “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” according to identical statements from their foreign ministries; the talks did not result in any concrete measures. Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara and Yerevan would appoint the special envoys tasked with reestablishing relations. Although Turkey and Armenia signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 designed to settle their diplomatic rifts and solve border issues, the deal was never ratified.

Central Asia