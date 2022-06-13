Plus: Lion refugees in Romania, China warns Central Asia, Pride event in Azerbaijan, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Says Europe ‘Will Cease to Exist’ If Ukraine Supplied With Nukes

What happened: After a Polish member of the European Parliament urged arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Kremlin threatened that this would lead to the destruction of Europe, Newsweek reports.

More context: Poland’s Radoslaw Sikorski told a Ukrainian media outlet Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had violated the 1994 Budapest Memorandum that led to Ukraine dismantling its large Soviet-era nuclear arsenal, and so Ukraine’s allies have the right to supply it with nuclear weapons. In response, the head of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, posted on social media yesterday that “Sikorski provokes a nuclear conflict in the center of Europe. He does not think about the future of either Ukraine or Poland. If his proposals are implemented, these countries will disappear, as well as Europe.”

Worth noting: Amnesty International has documented the apparent use of cluster bombs and other banned weapons in a 40-page report accusing Russia of war crimes that killed hundreds in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. In a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission is expected to finish its assessment of Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy this week, Politico reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Ten countries want exceptions from the proposed EU ban on pesticides to help them weather the growing food crisis, EUobserver reports. Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia have requested lower restrictions, according to an internal document cited by the news outlet.

Despite months of claims by Czech politicians that many Romani refugees from Ukraine are not eligible for refugee aid because they have dual Ukrainian-Hungarian citizenship, police say the actual number is tiny, Romea reports. In an interview on Czech public television, Czech Police spokesman Ondrej Moravcik said out of some 5,500 passport checks, only about 150 people had dual citizenship.

One of the Slovak scientists targeted by online hate groups during the coronavirus pandemic has won a victory over a member of an extremist political party, The Slovak Spectator reports. Milan Uhrik, a European Parliament member and leader of the far-right Republika party, was ordered by a regional court to delete parts of a social media post claiming scientist and biotech firm founder Pavol Cekan got rich off of the pandemic.

Southeastern Europe

A South African wildlife park owner living in Ukraine helped organize the transfer of nine lions from a zoo in Odessa to a zoo in Romania, according to the Guardian. British army veterans and a veterinarian used vans, military trucks, and a converted ambulance to transport the lions to the zoo in Targu Mures earlier this month. Animal rights organizations have rescued many animals left behind during the Russian war on Ukraine, which has displaced more than 14 million people.

Slovenian politicians would be subject to mandatory drug tests under a law proposed by a conservative opposition party last week, Euractiv reports. The bill states that “it is in the public interest to know whether Slovenian politicians take prohibited drugs.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Human Rights Watch has put out an alert on a Ukrainian teacher the group says was forcibly sent to Russia. During the Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Chernihiv region in March, Russian forces reportedly detained teacher Viktoria Andrusha after accusing her of passing military information to Ukrainian authorities. Andrusha was later sent to Russia, though her location is currently unknown. Andrusha is just one of a number of Ukrainian civilians who are missing after apparently being forcibly deported to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February, HRW notes.

Ukrainians forced to flee Moscow’s war by going to Russia are subjected to torture and detention in filtration camps after a waiting period that can take weeks, the Guardian reports. Many refugees from eastern Ukraine are unable to make it westward and escape into Russia is their only option, the report notes.

Central Asia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned Central Asian nations not to get involved in global politics and international conflicts, Eurasianet reports. In comments related to the Ukraine war during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan last week, Wang said “the region should be on guard against attempts by forces outside the region to draw regional countries into major power conflicts and force them to take sides.”

The Caucasus

Though the Pride event organized by LGBTQ activists in Azerbaijan on 9 June consisted of a sole press conference, it was seen as a step forward given the country’s conservative society and political landscape, Eurasianet writes. The press conference was the LGBTQ community’s first in eight years.

The European Parliament has warned of the malignant influence of a billionaire politician in Georgia. Bidzina Ivanishvili, who got rich in Russia before founding the current ruling Georgian Dream party and serving as prime minister from 2012 to 2013, is “the informal ruler of Georgia,” JAMnews says. European lawmakers passed a resolution last week calling for sanctions against Ivanishvili for “his role in the deterioration of the political process in Georgia.”

Borderlands

Turkey’s concerns in opposition to the NATO bids by Finland and Sweden are “legitimate,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday, Politico reports. After a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg said, “These are legitimate concerns, this is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports.” Turkey has accused the two countries of supporting and harboring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists.

