“We were even prohibited from hugging the kids,” a caregiver recalls. “I was told to just treat them like objects.” From Respekt.

In the first part of this article, journalist and child advocate Petr Tresnak outlined how Czech mental health institutions are failing in their duty of care to their most vulnerable clients. He now asks why. Outdated treatment, political clientelism, and poorly trained personnel are part of the reason.

Time for a small disclosure: Working on this article was not quite standard journalistic practice. Even though my main profession is that of journalist, I have spent most of my working time over the last five years at Deti uplnku (Children of the Full Moon), a non-profit I co-founded with my wife to improve support for people like Dorota Sandorova – and like our daughter, who was born with autism and an intellectual disability.

Over these five years, I have listened to many parents and professionals share their experiences. I have also studied materials from other countries and talked to experts in the field, in order to better understand the phenomenon of challenging behavior in people with disability. It was only in the last year, however, that the individual pieces of the complex puzzle started to form an overall picture, one which surprised me more than anything else: In the Czech Republic today, few fields have been less influenced by expert knowledge already well-established in the Western world than have psychiatric care and social service provision. And this lack of information, combined with a lack of will to change things, is causing a lot of unnecessary suffering.

The Repair Shop Method

I will try to illustrate this abstract idea with a metaphor. Imagine you break your leg. That’s certainly unpleasant, but if you’re in an advanced country with a well-functioning healthcare system, it should be, for the most part, a bearable experience. You are sitting on the pavement in pain, cursing the banana peel you slipped on, waiting for the ambulance. But an unpleasant surprise is awaiting you: instead of an ambulance, a tow truck shows up. It lifts you up with a hook and a rope, drops you scared on the metal body of the truck, and off you go to the closest auto repair shop. You are trying to explain to everyone around you that they must have made a mistake, but nobody’s listening to you. Guys in overalls expertly tie your hands and cover your mouth with duct tape, so that the procedure is performed with as little noise as possible.

They operate on you with whatever they happen to have at hand – hacksaw, file, screwdriver, pliers. Your limbs are immobilized with a bench vise, and instead of using anesthetics they let you sniff some gasoline. You get disinfected with paint thinner, then oxygenated with a tire pump. Maybe you’ll survive and your leg grows back together, but the most painful experience is yet to come. When you try to tell others what happened to you, all you get is baffled looks: We’ve always treated broken legs this way.

Perhaps the comparison sounds drastic, but unfortunately, it’s a pretty good description of the situation of people with intellectual disabilities in the Czech system. If you’re born with the neurobiological preconditions for later development of behavioral problems, your life becomes a series of rejections. Children with more severe forms of aggression and restlessness are removed from special schools into “home schooling,” that is, into the exclusive care of their exhausted parents. Adults are rejected by most social services. Neither institutions nor families know how to deal with this, and they also lack the capacity to do so.

Behavior is a form of communication, and the task of caregivers is to learn to understand it.

Dorota Sandorova with other residents of Home 05.

In the Czech environment, the only expert the family can rely on will be the psychiatrist. Unlike, for example, British psychiatry, Czech psychiatry does not have a specialization for supporting patients with a mental disability. There is no advanced certificate in the field, and no doctors specialize exclusively in it, as the field enjoys little prestige. If you want to have an impressive career in mental health, you are surely going to opt for a different route than working in the ward housing chronically agitated, “problematic” patients at a big hospital.

The treatment of these patients’ ailments is, then, almost completely limited to prescribing medication. With tougher cases, doctors typically prescribe drugs meant to treat psychosis, often in very high doses. The scientific evidence for these drugs’ effectiveness in regulating behavior is not quite settled, but the main risk is something other than the fact that it sometimes doesn’t work and can have serious side effects. Anti-psychotics reduce the patient’s ability to communicate through behavior, thus reducing other people’s motivation to search for the causes of that behavior.

The consequences can be painful. Several years ago, Vojtech Krejca, a young man with severe autism who cannot communicate, spent a few weeks highly restless and heavily medicated in a mental institution. Then they found out he was having horrific tooth pain. If Vojtech lived in a country with a network of experts on the behavior of people with disabilities, he probably wouldn’t have suffered.

The death of Vera Musilova was a tragic memento of the mismatch between the treatment procedures being used and the actual needs of the patients.

It is precisely because of this risk of “muting” a particular behavior without understanding its causes that the National Health Service in the UK launched STOMP in 2015, an initiative aimed at stopping the overuse of medication in mentally disabled people and seniors with dementia. In Czech psychiatry, no similar discussion is taking place, and nobody is systematically working on the situation of these patients.

“It is an overlooked group, for one thing because it’s not very large,” admits the prominent Czech psychiatrist and chief author of the current mental health reform, Martin Holly. “Psychiatry is mostly based on managing symptoms. Only slowly are we learning to work with their underlying causes.”

Dignity on Another Level

A tragic memento of the mismatch between the treatment procedures being used – surgery performed in the auto repair shop – and the actual needs of the patients was the death of Vera Musilova. The young woman with a learning disability spent the first 20 years of her life happily being raised by her family, until she began to deteriorate mentally at around age 25. She exhibited serious behavioral problems. She would scream and self-harm, she stopped observing personal hygiene. Her mother couldn’t cope and there was nobody at hand to analyze the causes of this change, so Vera had to be repeatedly hospitalized in Prague’s Bohnice mental institution.

During her last stay there, in early 2006, she spent almost three months non-stop in a cage bed, her condition deteriorating. She screamed continuously, broke everything she could get her hands on, tore clothes off her body, defecated and urinated on the floor. With her desperation escalating, she started eating her own feces. On Good Friday, while she was binge-eating her feces in her cage bed, she suffocated to death.

Her mother then sued the Bohnice institution. It was not a question of money – one of the key points of the legal dispute was the mother’s conviction that the care provided to her daughter had damaged her dignity. But the court came to a different conclusion. “In the case of psychiatric patients with such a severe diagnosis, the limit of dignity must be found elsewhere, determined by the disease. Given that these persons are a danger to themselves and to others, their movement in the medical facility must be restricted,” the verdict reads. The judge based her decision primarily on the expert opinion of an experienced psychiatrist, Petr Jerabek, who stated that the provided care “had no rational alternative” and “corresponded with the findings of contemporary science.”

This, however, was not the case. At the same time the expert opinion was being drafted, the British psychiatric and psychological societies were finalizing their joint methodological guide on providing care to this specific group of patien ts , and their conclusions could hardly have been more different. Dozens of pages long, the instructions emphasize guaranteeing quality of life as basic prevention of behavioral issues. The key task is to draft strategic plans for people like Dorota Sandorova or Vera Musilova, identifying behavior triggers and preventing them through properly arranged care. And given that these people tend to be over-sensitive to external stimuli, support should be provided in a suitable environment by well-trained staff, so that they can develop their communication skills, relationships, and hobbies. On the contrary, medication, restriction of movement and placing in institutional care – in other words, the basic cocktail prescribed in Czech healthcare – are considered by “contemporary science” in the UK to be risk factors that put patients’ lives at risk, contravene their rights, and worsen their behavior.

Unfortunately, since the death of Vera Musilova, knowledge about the needs of this group of patients has not improved much. Tereza Kottenova, a 30-year-old woman with autism and intellectual as well as physical disabilities (she uses a wheelchair) experienced this herself five years ago. Since her teenage years, she sometimes experienced severe fits of anger, occasionally turning into episodes of intense self-harm. Gradually, her situation deteriorated to such a degree that her family decided to hospitalize her. “Nobody could suggest anything else to us, so in the end we agreed,” recalls Tereza’s mother, Ivana Kottenova.

“In my experience, most of these people are not helped by psychiatric hospitalization, but harmed.” Autism therapist Hynek Jun

Her stay in the mental institution was extended to three months, which the mother describes as a free fall into total despair. Heavily medicated and stressed by the unknown environment, Tereza gradually stopped talking, moving, and eating. “They left her soiled and the last few weeks she was continuously strapped to her bed,” her mother recalls. “The only thing she had left was the strength to go into a fit whenever they tried to unstrap her.”

Ivana Kottenova herself works with disabled people in her job as a physical therapist. At one point, she noticed that Tereza, overmedicated with anti-psychotics, had a weakened swallowing reflex, which is a common side effect. “People like that run a great risk of inhaling food – I know of a number of cases of suffocation. It was clear to me that if I left her there, she would die,” she says.

Terrified, she wrote a call for help on social media. She got a response from Klara Simackova Laurencikova, who had worked as Tereza’s assistant (and is now thegovernmental commissioner for human rights). She managed to get Tereza placed in a daycare center for autistic people. There, following best practice recommendations from Western countries, Tereza was given what she liked best, in order to improve her quality of life. “For days on end, she kept watching [a Czech comedy],” her mother says with tears in her eyes. “And gradually she started to calm down.”

Today, Tereza lives in a small facility in the town of Caslav, where a spot opened up by chance. The experience of hospitalization, however, has left her deeply traumatized. Even four years on, expressions she kept hearing from hospital staff – “go away,” “enough,” “go back,” “hurry up,” “stop it,” “don’t do that” – act as triggers for fits. As does cold water, which ran from the faucets there.

“In my experience, most of these people are not helped by psychiatric hospitalization, but harmed,” says Hynek Jun, a therapist at the National Autism Institute and one of the few Czech experts on the behavior of this group of patients, and one of those who at the time helped bring Tereza’s life back. “They end up in hospitals mostly because there are very few specialized services capable of giving them appropriate support. But it doesn’t have a lot to do with giving them treatment.”

We Kept Her Company

An important note: Even though we have many current examples of dramatically inappropriate care, psychiatry is in a way the unlucky player in this story. Patients often end up in the stressful environment of mental institutions because nobody else will have them. And if the healthcare workers there aren’t burnt out or careless, many perform heroically in order to help their patients, often in unsuitable conditions. During my year-long search for the stories of people who fell through the system to the very bottom, I experienced the most touching moments, paradoxically, when I heard about a case that at first sight seemed to be one of the darkest.

“Behavioral disorders among the mentally challenged are a completely overlooked topic in Czech psychiatry.” Vlasta Hanuskova, chief physician at a psychiatric hospital

“She spent 12 years strapped to a psychiatric bed” ran a recent headline on the Czech Radio website, over a story about a patient who was said to have been restricted in this drastic fashion in a psychiatric hospital in the city of Opava. “This form of treatment must be classified as torture.” I knew about the case from the same report of an official inspection is 2018 as the journalists who wrote about it first, and I managed to convince both the hospital staff and the patient’s parents to talk about it.

The woman, today aged 33, let’s call her Monika (the family insists on keeping their identity private), was born with a rare genetic disorder known as Cornelia de Lange syndrome, which damages both body and mind, and is described in literature as frequently associated with aggression and self-harm. “In my 40 years of practice in psychiatry, I have never come across a more complicated case,” confirms the chief physician at the hospital, Vlasta Hanuskova.

Monika suffers from unexpected, hard-to-predict fits of aggression, when she loses self-control and starts attacking others or herself. At times, for example, hitting her head against the wall with full force. Because of her behavior, she couldn’t remain in a special school as a child, nor later in a day care center. She ended up permanently living at home with her parents.

“When it hits her, not even two people can manage her,” is Monika’s father’s recollection of her troublesome teenage years. “And sometimes the fit would last all night, so even at home we had to use straps and straitjackets. There was no other way of guaranteeing her safety, or ours.”

The uncontrollable girl ended up in the permanent care of a psychiatric hospital, but the institution in Opava firmly rejects the notion that she spent 12 years strapped to her bed, as journalists claimed. “In reality, in the worst period, the years 2017 and 2018, it was around two thirds of her day. Before then it was much less than that,” hospital director Zdenek Jiricek says, going through hospital statistics. The ward with 19 intellectually disabled women is serviced by day by three nurses. After many violent incidents, staff had to restrict patients’ movement more often, in the interest of everyone’s safety. Monika then became fixated on the straps, which is something that often happens with these patients. “When we tried to unstrap her, she immediately started to harm herself. Her head was bloodied all the time,” remembers ward nurse Lenka Kocianova. “But she had her straps loosened, so that she could play or eat on her own. And we were always keeping her company, talking to her, taking care of her. Throughout that entire period of time, she didn’t have a single bedsore.”

When a delegation from the Health Ministry visited Opava in 2018 as part of the mental health reform that was being introduced at that time, the hospital was ordered to abandon the excessive restrictions. “But nobody really advised us on how to do it in this environment,” Hanuskova says. “Behavioral disorders among the mentally challenged are a completely overlooked topic in Czech psychiatry.”

The hospital director hired one extra nurse to work on the women’s ward – everything else the staff had to figure out themselves. Because Monika has autistic traits and is overly sensitive to changes around her, it was first necessary to arrange a stable team of caregivers, which is a very difficult task in an environment where staff are always changing. But they managed to do it. For several years now, Monika has been looked after by a group of six nurses that know her well, and she knows them. “We always talk about her. We discuss the situations that happened and we try to learn from them,” Kocianova explains.

The carers first started to loosen the straps at night, when Monika was asleep, which meant that one nurse had to sleep with her in the room and watch over her. Gradually and after many setbacks, the nurses fine-tuned the regular regime of the ward so as to minimize situations that could trigger aggression, also teaching their most challenging patient how to cope with frustration better.

“We teach her to wait when she asks for something, and we have to watch out for the border between impatience and a fit,” Kocianova says. “But she is improving. She now manages to do things she wouldn’t have been able to do previously.” The last step introduced by the team – intuitively, but in the spirit of recommended practice in Western countries – was making the life of the profoundly challenged woman as stimulating as possible.

“You know, this is not your everyday job,” the head nurse says. “We go home with torn-out hair and bruises, and still in the evening we sew clothes for dolls, we make models of the mobile phones she loves so much, we decorate her room on the weekend, just to make her life more pleasant. We see her as part of our family.” Little by little, the situation has improved. Last year, the more and more content Monika was only strapped to her bed on two occasions. “What they managed to do really is a miracle,” her father says. “We’re just silently grateful to them for how well they’ve done.”

All who know her agree that not even this result, however, has been enough for Monika to be able to live where she really belongs – in a small group facility with a high level of assistant support. Over the last two years, hospital director Jiricek has sent 10 applications for her transfer to facilities in the region surrounding Opava. All have been rejected, citing a risk of “disrupting the collective.”

This case, which caused a public uproar, showcases a number of important facts. In spite of the absence of know-how about supporting people with challenging behavior, it is possible to prevent inappropriate treatment even in the unwelcoming environment of a hospital, as long as staff truly care about their clients and are supported by management. But in the Czech Republic, lacking a network of experts in the field similar to those of the UK or Ireland, this outcome really is a “miracle.”

At first, the ongoing reform of the mental health system under the aegis of the Health Ministry completely left out this group of patients. Recent years have seen the introduction of the first projects aimed at reducing long-term hospitalization, but they hit a wall: There is a chronic lack of suitable social care facilities where people like Monika could live with the required support.

To this day, the prevailing model in the Czech Republic is that of large institutions, which are particularly unsuitable for demanding clients, because the dynamic of how these institutions operate increases the risk of abuse. Most of the examples of mistreatment I have collected over the past year took place in facilities of this type, whether it was the misuse of ambulance services and transfer to a psychiatry department, so that social carers did not have to deal with behavioral issues themselves, or negligence, such as at the Sulicka facility in Prague, where in 2020 two employees failed to properly look after a severely mentally challenged patient, and she drowned in the bathtub.

Even though not always the case, very often the directors of large regional hospitals are hired because of their political connections rather than their motivation to help disabled people. The results can be truly horrifying.

Requiem in Lipnik

“They would beat me with keys or with a metal lock, until one time my nose bled. And they also broke a broom off my body. They would also beat other kids, or punish them by not giving them their snacks,” says a young man with glasses, sitting restlessly on a chair. He then quickly sinks his hand into a bag with potato chips. Pavel Patkan, 23, is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and a light mental disability. His combination of disorders, his quick temper, and his fearless nature mean that he sometimes comes into conflict with the authorities and has fits of anger. From an early age, he grew up in a number of institutions. He currently lives in the Bohnice Psychiatric Hospital, but Prague city officials are working on special accommodation for him.

It is clear that he does not find it easy to talk about the subject matter of our interview, to which he agreed during a permitted walkabout. But when he learns that the place he does not enjoy recalling is soon to be investigated by the police, he perks up. “Really? Make sure to tell them that they would provoke me by recording me and then threatening to post the videos online. And when I got angry, they would punish me by giving me a shower in cold water.”

Because of his disability, Pavel Patkan is legally incapacitated. But according to a number of people who have known him for a long time, he is intelligent and reliable enough for his testimony to be trusted. After all, his recollections match the experience of four current and former employees who spoke up about the situation on condition of anonymity. In the Domov pod lipou (Home Under the Linden Tree) children’s mental institution, abuse and humiliation of children has been going on for years. The institution’s director is covering the deeds. And just like elsewhere, children with challenging behavior are most often the victims of this abuse.

“Slapping people on their heads, grabbing them by their hair, ears or neck – these things happen all the time,” says Hana, who spent several years working at the facility. “Vulgar language too – eat that you idiot, don’t mess with me, bastard, get the hell out, crawl back in – you hear that all the time.”

Some 30 children and young adults with different levels of mental disability live in the facility. According to testimonies, a group of female staff has established an almost totalitarian, prison-like regime here. “They grab them by the neck, they force-feed them until the kids are sick,” says another staff member. “Toys are locked up, kids cannot even decide what they want to wear. Those who wear diapers are left for hours in their feces, their diapers unchanged.”

And if the clients “misbehave,” punishment may be meted out. They are beaten with canes, shoehorns, rubber hoses, metal locks wrapped in tape. Staff lie on top of them, threaten them, drag them on the floor by their hair, lock them out on balconies in the winter, douse them with cold water – the four staff members have directly witnessed all of these actions over the last few years. “We were even prohibited from hugging the kids,” one adds. “I was told to just treat them like objects.”

According to each of these testimonies, the facility’s director, Ales Kobliha, has been fully aware of this situation all this time. In recent years, he repeatedly had to deal with complaints regarding inappropriate treatment of the children, without ever attempting to correct it – allegedly, because of a lack of evidence.

“I got maybe six complaints regarding someone being slapped or something, but nobody was ever willing to confirm things on paper, so I couldn’t do anything about it,” Kobliha says. “Also, I don’t think somebody getting slapped on their behind is abuse.”

Kobliha said he was not aware of any practice worse than that, and in the summer of 2021, he dismissed the most problematic employee – the one other staff members weren’t willing to work with. The director also strongly denies that he himself was ever guilty of any violence. Pavel Patkan says otherwise: Kobliha allegedly grabbed him by the neck in a threatening manner, and called an ambulance and the police to deal with him. A direct witness described the situation in exactly the same manner. “That’s total nonsense,” Kobliha responds to the allegations. “After one particular incident, I just pressed him against the wall with my hand.”

Witnesses claim that during previous, prearranged inspections of Domov pod lipou, the main aggressors would be given days off by the director, so that nobody would notice anything. But an inspection by the Czech ombudsman’s office last October was more attentive. On the basis of the inspection and additional information, the office transmitted its suspicions of abuse at the facility to the courts. A police investigation is soon to be initiated.

We cannot say that the situation in Lipnik, where most clients do not family members to keep an eye on the situation, is typical of Czech social care. But even this case points to a systemic failure in one aspect: According to available information, Kobliha, who is a long-term member of the Czech Social Democratic Party and also vice-mayor of a village not far away, was named director in 2014 only because of the influence of a high-ranking member of the regional administration. He did not even have the required education to be director. Similar to Jiri Blizil, the director of the facility in Jindrichuv Hradec where Dorota Sandorova died, he too showed very little desire to protect the rights of his clients, in spite of the ominous signs.

Safe at Last

“A nice morning surprise in the office, as a thank you for my work. How nice and touching. I also want to thank you for caring about the lives of your clients.” This was the Facebook post one day in February 2022 of Lucie Kozlova, deputy governor of the South Bohemia region. Her message was accompanied by a photo of a large bouquet of flowers she got that day. To the average Facebook user, the text doesn’t mean much, but if we take a closer look at it, it is a good example of the state’s attitude towards the tragedies of people with challenging behavior.

Kozlova got the flowers from a group of former and current employees at the Jindrichuv Hradec facility dissatisfied with the changes implemented after the death of Dorota Sandorova. Shortly after the crime, the head of social services at the home, Alena Tomankova, along with the staff member who was the first to draw attention to the abuse of clients, started to reform the old-fashioned facility. Tomankova dismissed a number of staff suspected of inappropriate treatment, strengthened bruise checks in order to prevent further tragedies, and invited an external consultant to help set new operating rules. “Those changes were clearly positive and necessary,” says the consultant, Lucie Hanackova Bickova.

But the employees of the “old regime” complained to the regional administration. More than a year after the violent crime was committed in “Home 05,” a special unit for people with severe disorders, Kozlova, whose portfolio includes social affairs, visited the facility in Jindrichuv Hradec for the first time – and dismissed the reform-minded manager. She justified this by saying that the bruise checks were “humiliating” and that public money was being wasted on the consultant’s fee when the facility should have done the work on its own. A few days later, the bouquet of flowers showed up on Kozlova’s desk. And when the facility began seeking new staff, some personnel who had been working at Home 05 at the time of the crime and later laid off were allowed to apply.

The reasons for Tomankova’s firing are not clear. Kozlova claims she acted in the interest of the residents. “I can see that you have the wrong information – everything is exactly the other way round,” she says. “I got rid of an incompetent manager and I think that the clients are finally safe.”

Not everybody agrees with that statement. Milan, who knew Dorota Sandorova from her early childhood, is convinced that the South Bohemian regional administration used the dismissal to effectively terminate the reform of dangerous institutional practices. “It’s incredible,” he says, shaking his head. “We could have learned from that tragedy, accepted responsibility and started to openly talk about our attitudes. We could have invited external experts and improved the quality of our services, because we now know that human lives depend on it. And none of that has happened. I think we owe it to Dorota.”

…

Petr Tresnak is a frequent contributor to the Czech newsweekly Respekt, where this article originally appeared. He also heads Deti uplnku, an organization working to improve attitudes and care for children with autism and intellectual disabilities. This article draws on material for his forthcoming book.

Republished by permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.