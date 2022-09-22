Plus: Czech foreign minister’s plea at the UN, Norway’s fans of Kazakh singer, Romanian bonds, and more.

The Big Story: Russians Protest Mobilization, Flee Country

What happened: Mass protests across Russia, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg, erupted overnight after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of 300,000 conscripts for the war on Ukraine, the BBC reports. Over 1,300 people were arrested during the unauthorized demonstrations; some of those arrested were immediately drafted into the military, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info cited by CNN.

More context: Flights out of Moscow this week quickly became all but sold out after Putin’s announcement, with costs soaring for one-way tickets to Serbia or Turkey, BIRN reports. Traffic on roads into Finland from Russia “intensified” overnight, according to the Finnish Border Guard, Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced yesterday the largest prisoner swap since the start of the war, involving Russia’s release of 215 soldiers, including fighters from the last stand at Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks, in exchange for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician, RFE/RL reports. Zelenskiy said five Ukrainian military commanders were transported to Turkey as part of an agreement organized by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky gave an impassioned speech to the UN Security Council in New York today on the need to stop Russia’s war on Ukraine, Radio Prague International reports. It was the first address to the Security Council by a Czech politician in 30 years.

Lithuania’s Rapid Reaction Force is on high alert due to Russia’s partial mobilization of 300,000 troops, the Defense Ministry has announced; Latvia will not grant asylum requests to Russian citizens fleeing the mobilization unless they can prove they have been persecuted, the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday, according to LRT.

Slovakia is the first EU country to start an intra-European pension, the Labor Ministry has announced, according to The Slovak Spectator. The pension plan, which will provide pensions for Slovaks who work abroad, is part of a new EU-wide voluntary personal pension scheme offering an additional option for retirement savings.

Southeastern Europe

Romania issued Eurobonds on Tuesday for the fourth time this year, bringing the total amounts raised since 1 January to 3.85 billion euros, Romania Insider reports.

Over a hundred immigrants left two asylum centers in Slovenia and attempted to take a train to Italy this week, The Slovenia Times reports. Police took the 103 immigrants – mostly from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Burundi – off the train in Divaca on Tuesday and detained them on suspicion of attempting to cross the border illegally.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in barrages that killed at least six people today despite the diplomatic success of a prisoner swap, AP reports. Russian missiles hit the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, leaving one person dead, while officials in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people.

A prisoner of conscience in Uzbekistan, allegedly incarcerated over his disagreements with a state-appointed imam, has been tortured repeatedly in jail, according to sources cited by religion news website Forum 18. Fazilkhoja Arifkhojayev has also been denied medical care, and the abuse by authorities has continued even after his lawyer lodged formal complaints to the Human Rights Ombudsperson and the Tashkent Prosecutor’s Office, according to the report.

Central Asia

The Norwegian fan club of Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in Almaty this week to attend the performer’s concert tomorrow, The Astana Times reports, citing Kazakh authorities. The group will also “attend a fan meeting” and tour the country, according to the Times.

The Caucasus