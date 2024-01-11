In the face of labor shortages, the Czech Republic is turning to foreign workers, but is it enough?

Few countries combat unemployment like the Czech Republic. In November, only 3.5 percent of the Czech population was unemployed, far below the EU average of 6 percent. It’s been this way for decades .

But with virtually no one looking for work, job openings go unfilled, including in crucial industries.

In October 2023, the Czech government approved a proposal from the Ministry of Industry and Trade to raise the annual number of foreign workers permitted to enter the country by 20,000 to counter the nationwide labor shortage. Experts warn that it won’t be enough.

High rates of job vacancies have plagued the Czech Republic for several years. Back in 2017 , the Ministry of Finance drafted a more drastic proposal – to annually increase the foreign workforce by 200,000 – to spark discussion with other ministries, but the document led nowhere, presented only a week before parliamentary elections.

Unless the government pivots its approach to immigration, the Czech economy may lose global competitiveness, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said at a conference last summer with the Committee for Strategic Investments, a new governmental body that coordinates investment incentives in the Czech Republic.

“There are just not people here to fill those jobs,” said Weston Stacey, the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce, in an interview.

Over the past five years, approximately 400,000 Czechs have retired, yet far fewer young people are availableto fill their places. Additionally, there is a major mismatch of skill sets with available jobs, which, according to Stacey, will only grow in the coming years. For every job vacancy, there are 0.9 job applicants, wrote Katerina Berankova, spokesperson for the Czech Labor Office, in an email.

Shortages are occurring across many fields, Berankova continued. Most urgently, there is a deficit in construction and assembly work. Immigrants are primarily women and children from Ukraine, leaving gaps in labor-intensive sectors, said Ondrej Votruba, the executive director of the Association for Foreign Investment, a contact point for foreign businesses looking to invest in the Czech Republic.

There is also a deficit of IT specialists, Stacey said. In an increasingly digital world, the IT sector is not only growing quickly but changing fast. Implementing reskilling programs within an aging population would cost more than the benefits produced, he said, and advised the Czech Republic to instead turn to immigrants to fill the gap.

Quota Reform

Votruba agreed that more use of foreign labor is necessary for the Czech economy, adding that the quota system should be amended.

Quotas, the yearly cap on immigrants allowed into the Czech Republic, vary from country to country. Ukrainians comprise the majority of immigrants, with a quota of 40,000 predating the Russo-Ukrainian war. In comparison, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and the Philippines have quotas of a couple hundred, Votruba said. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed to raise the quota for the Philippines by 5,000, but “it is completely insufficient,” he continued.

Cherry-picking immigrants by nation is unsustainable, according to Stacey, because the immigrant workers who will add value to the Czech economy are part of a small subset of any national population. Instead of prioritizing immigrants by nationality, the Czech Republic should recruit immigrants of certain skill sets. “Right now, our economy is being handicapped by the capacity of the Foreign Ministry staff,” he said.

“It is of course a great thing to have low unemployment,” Votruba said. “But in our case, we went to such a big extreme that it’s too low.”

“The government is going to need to decide whom to listen to,” Stacey said. There is no tradition of immigration like that present in other places in Europe or the United States – the majority ethnicity in the Czech Republic comprises 93 percent of the entire population, and various politicians have warned about the supposed threat of increased diversity.

“By bringing in foreign labor, you’re actually creating a stronger economy and therefore decreasing security concerns,” Stacey added.

With the crises of COVID and energy prices stabilizing, the Czech economy has an opportunity to breathe for the first time in three years – but not without the immediate integration of immigrants into the workforce, say experts such as Votruba: “We are lagging behind in fulfilling the potential of the Czech economy. It’s getting worse and worse.”

