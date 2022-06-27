Plus: Secret recordings in Armenia, Kremlin removes Polish flag from massacre site, Turkey breaks up LGBTQ march, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Blankets Ukraine with Missile Strikes as Putin Announces Nuclear-Capable Missiles to Belarus

What happened: Russia bombarded several areas across Ukraine – including Kyiv – in dozens of missile strikes over the weekend, with some of the attacks launched from Russian jets flying in Belarusian airspace, The New York Times reports. Following the large-scale attack, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will be providing Belarus with new missile systems “which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions,” The Guardian reported.

More context: The Russian bombardment targeted areas far from the center of the eastern battles, where Russian forces were seeking to defeat the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the ruins of Severodonetsk.

Worth noting: Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since 1918 amid Western sanctions that block Moscow’s payment transfers, Bloomberg reports, though the Kremlin denied the report and official confirmation of a Russian default is unlikely in the near future.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The increase of inflation across Central and Eastern Europe, the worst since the 1990s, will not improve anytime soon, according to bne Intellinews. Prices are rising because of the food crisis as supply chains have been disrupted during the pandemic and now the war. Inflation has recently surged to 16% in Czechia, almost 14% in Poland, and over 10% in Hungary.

The dominance of the increasingly authoritarian party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban increased a notch after another win in municipal elections over the weekend in Budapest, Daily News Hungary reports. The Fidesz party won three out of four of the local polls, with a candidate of the opposition coalition winning one.

Latvia has issued a weather warning for people to avoid long periods in the sun as a heat wave grips Europe, BNN reports. High temperatures are breaking records across the continent, according to The Guardian.

Southeastern Europe

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said he still intends for the Serb half of Bosnia to secede from the country, but he is “biding his time,” Euractiv reports. Saying he is committed to the future existence of the independent Serb Republic that was proclaimed in 1992 in the leadup to the Bosnian War, Dodik said: “Europe is in a confusion of its own problems, and I pray to God that [former U.S. President Donald] Trump returns to power in America.”

Romania is considering an anti-LGBTQ law similar to ones in Russia and Hungary, RFE/RL reports. The move, which would prohibit minors from being exposed to “gay propaganda” in schools and in public, is seen as stemming from, and a boost to, Russian influence in the country, the account notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Authorities in Moscow have removed a Polish flag from the memorial in the Russian city of Smolensk commemorating the Katyn massacre of thousands of Poles killed by the Soviet Union, Reuters reports. Smolensk Mayor Andrei Borisov posted on social media Friday that the Kremlin made the “right decision” to remove the flag because “there should be no Polish flags on Russian monuments,” while a deputy prime minister in Poland said Moscow’s action “shows how far away Russia is today from civilizational standards.” Russia’s Defense Ministry also boasted over the weekend of killing “up to 80” Polish fighters in “precision strikes” on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, a claim that could not be verified, AFP reported.

Central Asia

One of the first announcements at the Group of Seven summit meeting – which started today in Germany – concerned a $600 billion infrastructure plan seen as the West’s response to China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, DW reports. China’s plan, which has been accused of ensnaring low-income countries into unaffordable debts, would create a global trade infrastructure network including projects in every country of Central Asia.

In his first trip outside Russia since the launch of the war against Ukraine, Putin will visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan this week, AKIpress reports, citing Russian state media.

The Caucasus

A former senior judge in Armenia released secret recordings last week apparently showing allies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan threatening the judge to pressure him to resign, Eurasianet reports. Judicial independence is a long-running controversy in Armenia amid the Pashinyan government’s moves to place loyalists on the Constitutional Court, Eurasianet notes.

Borderlands

Turkish police shutdown an Istanbul march by LGBTQ activists yesterday, arresting dozens of people including journalists attempting to report on the event, Euronews reports. Officials had issued a seven-day ban on all such public events to prevent the march, and police raided bars before its planned start. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the LGBTQ community in the past, Euronews notes.

…