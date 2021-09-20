Plus, primaries in Hungary, the thriving Mongolian Stock Exchange, and more.

The Big Story: Putin’s Party Likely Set for Another Electoral Victory

What happened: The ruling United Russia party is on track to gain a majority of seats in the lower house of parliament, Reuters reports. Partial results made public by the Electoral Commission after 50% of votes were counted show that United Russia received 46.11% of the vote, followed by the Communist party with 21.4%, with a turnout of about 47%. In the last parliamentary election held in 2016, United Russia won more than 54% of the vote.

More context: Polling stations opened across Russia on Thursday for the three-day elections. At stake are all 450 seats in the lower house of parliament, or State Duma, as well as seats in dozens of regions including regional assemblies and gubernatorial elections. The three-day voting along with limits on independent election observers may have paved the way for electoral violations, AFP reports. The independent election monitor Golos announced last evening that it had tracked over 4,600 reports of voting violations.

Worth noting: The allies of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said the results showed that their “Smart Voting” campaign, which guided voters away from Kremlin-allied candidates, was working. “The aim of Smart Voting was to destroy United Russia’s monopoly and that is what is happening,” Navalny aide Lyubov Sobol said during a live stream on YouTube, according to AFP.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The lack of special incentives for tech giants in Estonia has helped the local start-up scene to thrive, President Kersti Kaljulaid told CNBC. Kaljulaid said that companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple, which have their headquarters in Ireland where the corporate tax is 12.5%, don’t have a significant presence in Estonia where the corporate tax stands at 20%. “Estonia is a country that has never offered special deals or special treatment to any kind of company,” Kaljulaid said. She added that she was often asked about “special conditions” as an adviser to the prime minister two decades ago, and always replied that there were none. “This probably, might be, one of the reasons why Estonia has so many home-bred start-ups from which you now see unicorns coming out more often,” the Estonian leader added.

Voting in Hungary’s first-ever primary elections started off on the wrong foot on Saturday when it had to be suspended due to a suspected cyberattack, AFP reports, citing organizers. “In addition to the masses of voters seeking change, someone else was interested in the primary: a mass load of currently unknown origin hit the background system of the primary election,” the national primary election committee said in a statement. Green LMP party candidate Antal Csardi called the primary elections “an innovation that was forced on us” by an election system that handed the ruling Fidesz party significant parliamentary supermajorities in 2014 and 2018, even though the party won less than half of the vote.

Southeastern Europe

A newly-established political faction in Bulgaria will test its mettle in polls held this November, Reuters reports. Its founders Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev say that their party, named “We Are Continuing the Change,” aims to build “a coalition of the honest” in the next parliament. Sofia already held two rounds of parliamentary polls this year in April and July, but political quarrels plus the lack of a clear parliamentary majority prevented the creation of a government. “We are continuing the change. In the past four months we have started the change with clear goals – to stop the corruption and the theft,” Petkov told reporters, adding that his party is open to collaborate with either left or right-wing parties as long as they are “honest people.”

The Humanitarian Law Center (HLC) said Friday that the payouts awarded by the Belgrade Court of Appeals to families of victims killed in Vukovar were too low, BIRN reports. “In the three lawsuits to date, the national courts have awarded amounts ranging from 700,000 to 900,000 dinars [about 5,900 to 7,600 euros] for each plaintiff individually,” HLC said in a statement. The NGO, which documents human rights violations across the former Yugoslavia, added that the compensations “do not comply with the standards of the European Court of Human Rights.” The siege of the Croatian town of Vukovar took place from August to November 1991, with intensive shelling of the town by the Yugoslav People’s Army and Serbian paramilitaries leading to the death of more than 3,000 soldiers and civilians during the siege and its aftermath.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Around 7,000 people took to the streets of Kyiv yesterday in a show of support for Ukraine’s LGBTQ community, Deutsche Welle reports. The Pride parade took place without incidents, despite a few hundred far-right protesters staging a counter demonstration nearby. This year’s March for Equality “is already the 10th Pride, it was successful, it went off calmly,” said Leni Emson, director of the KyivPride NGO. Organizers had to cancel last year’s march due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance this year was slightly smaller than in the 2019 march, which had the biggest turnout since the event was first organized. Homophobia is still widespread in Ukraine, as shown by a survey by the sociological group “Rating” published in August which indicated that 47% of respondents had a negative view of the LGBTQ community.

The Caucasus

A Georgian who became a chess legend during the Soviet era is suing streaming giant Netflix over how she was portrayed in its hit show “The Queen’s Gambit,” RFE/RL reports. Nona Gaprindashvili has launched a $5 million lawsuit against Netflix for “brazenly and deliberately” lying about her in the final episode of the television series. The show features a dialogue where Gaprindashvili is described as “the female world champion” and as a player who “has never faced men.” The lawsuit says that such allegations are “manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling,” and that by 1968, when the episode takes place, Gaprindashvili had competed against at least 59 male chess players including at least 10 grandmasters at the time.

Central Asia

Security services in Kyrgyzstan launched a criminal investigation last week into the management of Canadian firm Centerra Gold, whose local subsidiary Kumtor Gold Company is Kyrgyzstan’s biggest taxpayer, Eurasianet reports. A number of Centerra Gold executives, including former CEO Ian Atkinson, are suspected of embezzling $200 million in 2013, according to a statement by Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security on 17 September. Centerra has a long-running dispute with Bishkek over the Kumtor mining project. In May, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved legislation allowing national authorities to temporarily take over the mine in the event of environmental and safety violations. In August, Centerra expressed concern over how the mine was being run and said a large amount of water had accumulated at the bottom of the mine pit.

Borderlands