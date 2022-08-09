Plus: Red paint protest in Albania, Lego boy in Hungary, river restored in Ukraine, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Cites Sanctions & Coronavirus in Suspension of Nuclear Inspections

What happened: Moscow is suspending cooperation with the United States in on-site inspections designed to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced yesterday, according to Bloomberg. The ministry claims that Western sanctions – including travel and visa restrictions – as well as the spike in coronavirus cases in the United States interfere with Russia’s ability to do inspections agreed upon under the New START arms control treaty, The Moscow Times reports. The Kremlin also accused Washington of seeking “to create unilateral advantages” and deprive Russia of “the right to carry out inspections on American soil.”

Ukraine war reports: Russian forces were most likely behind the explosion at a Russian-controlled detention center that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war on 29 July, according to an analysis by VOA’s fact-checking website Polygraph.info. Evidence from the scene at the prison near Olenivka, including images of the destruction, cast doubt on Russia’s claim that Ukraine struck the prison with the HIMARS missile system, and suggests the explosion came from within the complex.

Worth noting: The Bellingcat investigative journalism group says it has identified the soldiers seen in online videos apparently castrating and then executing a Ukrainian soldier in Luhansk as members of the Akhmat battalion from Chechnya. Meanwhile, increasing numbers of Russian soldiers working under contract are refusing to take part in the invasion of Ukraine, and hundreds of the “refuseniks” are being held in camps and prisons in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, according to human rights activists and media reports cited by DW.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A 16-year-old Hungarian boy’s design for a foosball table has won a contest run by the Lego toy company, Telex writes. Donat Fehervari’s design will be revised and released as an official Lego product.

A Latvian student organization is requesting an exemption for students and graduates from military conscription, BNN reports. Though the country has a volunteer military, Latvian President Egils Levits recently suggested the reinstatement of national conscription for men, ABC reports. As for the other Baltic countries, Lithuania reinstated compulsory conscription in 2016 in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and Estonia has maintained conscription since its independence in 1991.

Slovakia’s sole Catholic cardinal, Jozef Tomko, has died in Rome, The Slovak Spectator reports. At 98, Tomko was also the oldest cardinal, a position now held by Angolan Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento. Meanwhile, Slovenian Bishop Andrej Saje is reportedly under criminal investigation for tax evasion in a case involving payments received for assisting religious services, Total Slovenia News reports, though Saje told news outlet STA that he has no knowledge of the case.

Southeastern Europe

Protesters in Albania flung red paint on Tirana’s Interior Ministry headquarters yesterday as part of ongoing demonstrations sparked by a seaside accident last week when an off-duty police commissioner’s jet ski reportedly killed a child, Vox reports. Several demonstrations have taken place since the incident, with protesters calling for the firing of Tourism Minister Mirela Kumbaro and Interior Minister Bledar Cuci, Euronews reports.

Bulgaria will “unblock” weapons exports worth about 500,000 euros, the caretaker head of the Economy Ministry announced yesterday, Novinite reports. Previous Economy Minister Kornelia Ninova – leader of the pro-Russia Bulgarian Socialist Party – denied that any exports to Ukraine occurred under her watch, despite reports of over 4,000 tons of weapons being sent there via Poland since the Russian invasion began in February.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The successful removal of an obsolete dam in Ukraine’s Carpathian mountains has opened a stretch of the Perkalaba river to migratory fish for the first time in 120 years, according to the conservation group WWF. The dismantling of the Bayurivka dam near the border with Romania – the first such conservation project funded by the European Open Rivers Program – aims to create a “biodiversity hotspot” where the return of endangered fish will lead to the flourishing of other local wildlife such as brown bears, mink, and otters.

Russian authorities have launched a third criminal case against journalist Isabella Yevloyeva under laws against spreading “fake” or “discrediting” information about the Russian military or the government’s activities abroad, according to the CPJ. Yevloyeva, who is currently outside Russia, has also reportedly been placed on Russia’s wanted list. Meanwhile, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova – known for protesting live on television against the invasion of Ukraine – has been fined again by a Moscow court, reportedly for a recent Facebook post criticizing the Russian military, Euronews reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stripped Ukrainian figure skater Viktor Petrenko of a monthly stipend for top athletes after the 1992 Olympic champion appeared at an ice show in Russia, The New York Times reports. Petrenko left the Ukrainian figure skating federation in June and then appeared at the July ice show in Sochi organized by Tatiana Navka, an Olympic ice dancing champion and wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, both of whom are under U.S. sanctions.

Borderlands

Six separate attacks on religious centers and a leader of one of Turkey’s largest Alevi organizations have raised fears of worsening religious tension, Al Monitor reports. Orthodox Sunni Islam in Turkey has been in conflict for centuries with Alevism, a mystical religion with roots in Islam and Sufism – a rift made worse by the increasingly sectarian rhetoric and politics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Al Monitor writes. Alevis are thought to make up 15 to 25% of Turkey’s population.

…