Plus: Tree fountain in Montenegro, new Nord Stream leaks, Turkish celebs get haircut for Iranian protests, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Plans Party to Flaunt Seizure of Ukrainian Regions

What happened: The Russian government intends to proclaim the annexation of four Ukrainian territories during a grand ceremony in the Kremlin tomorrow, Reuters reports. The move comes only two days after referendums in the regions organized by Moscow – widely denounced as violations of international law – produced results purporting to show overwhelming support for joining Russia. Few countries are expected to grant legitimacy to the annexations, and even some of Moscow’s close traditional allies, including Serbia and Kazakhstan, have announced they will not recognize Russia’s land grabs in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

More context: Russia had once planned to also stage stage-managed referendums in the Kharkiv region until Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive recaptured many occupied areas, according to Ukrainian intelligence documents cited by Ukrainska Pravda via RFE/RL. Two more mass burial sites containing hundreds of bodies were recently found in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week. Washington announced it will send 18 more HIMARS rocket systems to Ukraine, doubling the number of the highly effective weapons delivered to Kyiv, Politico reports.

Worth noting: Ukrainian authorities have recorded over 52,000 crimes committed by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine so far, Ukrinform reports. Meanwhile the exodus of at least 200,000 Russians since Putin’s mobilization announcement last week forced Russian authorities to restrict access to the Georgian border, DW reports. A local official said 20,000 people crossed into Georgia in two days.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A fourth leak has been detected in the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipelines, amid reports of underwater explosions which could indicate sabotage, AFP reports. German authorities say the damage to the pipelines is beyond repair. Though the Kremlin is pointing fingers at “state involvement” while launching an “international terrorism” probe, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said the destruction benefits the Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

Austria has joined the Czech Republic in instituting temporary controls on its border with Slovakia, The Slovak Spectator reports. The moves are in response to a significant rise in irregular immigration. Bratislava is considering similar controls at its border with Hungary, according to Euractiv.

The Estonian parliament is working on a draft statement declaring Russia a terrorist state, the chairman of its foreign affairs committee said Tuesday, ERR reports.

Unlike in Hungary, the electoral victory for a far-right party in Italy does not mean a pro-Russian government, according to an analysis in bne Intellinews. Meanwhile, the leftist former prime minister Matteo Renzi said the electoral victory of the Brothers of Italy party poses no danger to Italian democracy, telling CNN “there is not a risk of fascism in Italy. It is absolutely fake news.”

Southeastern Europe

The Czech EU presidency will restart discussions on visa liberalization for Kosovo in the near future, according to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Kosovan diplomats, Euractiv reports. Kosovo is the only country in the Western Balkans that does not enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

A natural “tree fountain” in Montenegro – produced by spring water flowing up the trunk and out of a hole in an old mulberry tree – could become a significant tourist attraction, BIRN writes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka visited the Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia in Georgia yesterday, his first trip to the territory as president, Eurasianet reports. Lukashenka first stopped by to visit Vladimir Putin in nearby Sochi, Russia. Meanwhile, two crossing points – open for short periods of time – are now operating between Georgia and its other Russian-occupied region of South Ossetia.

Apple announced yesterday that it has removed the popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store to comply with sanctions imposed by Britain, AFP reports.

Central Asia

Turkish celebrities and activists, including a jailed Kurdish politician, are publicly cutting their hair in support of Iranian protests in memory of Mahsa Amini, who died in detention after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police for wearing her headscarf incorrectly, Al-Monitor reports.

Rents in Kazakhstan are skyrocketing as the flood of young Russian men fleeing the country to avoid conscription into the army continues, Eurasianet writes.

