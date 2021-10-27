Plus, Czech scientists brew ancient beer, Kosovo boxers denied entry into Serbia, and more.

The Big Story: Rapper’s Comments Strike a Nerve in Russia

What happened: Russian law enforcement authorities yesterday announced the launch of an investigation into comments made by a popular rapper after he questioned the need for large-scale celebrations of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, The Moscow Times reports. In an interview with journalist Ksenia Sobchak published Monday, rapper Morgenshtern said “I don’t understand this Victory Day at all. Millions are spent on these celebrations from year to year.”

More context: When Sobchak asked him what the celebrations surrounding the victory in World War II — which Russia calls the Great Patriotic War — meant to him personally, Morgenshtern replied that it was “cool — good going! But move further, achieve more victories — victories in information technology, victories in space technology — and celebrate them. But no, we’re still only celebrating what happened 70-some years ago,” RFE/RL reports.

Worth noting: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Morgenshtern was likely speaking “not out of malice but out of ignorance,” while adding that the rapper should take “moral responsibility” for his statements. Morgenshtern apologized for his comments on Instagram, writing “I respect and am proud of [WWII] veterans, but, unfortunately, I don’t correctly formulate my thoughts.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

In a bid to modernize its military, Poland will use a financing model first tested in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. To raise economic funds during the pandemic, the Polish government used state-secured bonds issued by institutions such as the national development bank BGK or the state fund PFR. Along the same lines, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak yesterday said the government is creating an Armed Forces Support Fund which will be financed by government-secured bonds issued by BGK, in addition to the financing from treasury bonds, the state budget and profits from the central bank. Blaszczak did not go into details about the costs of the expansion and modernization, but said the Defense Ministry aims to enlarge its force to 250,000 full-time soldiers, compared to 110,000 in 2020.

Following a unique discovery, Czech scientists brewed beer according to an ancient recipe, Radio Prague International reports. It all started four years ago when Czech archeologists discovered a 3,000-year-old bronze vessel in a forest in east Bohemia. While similar vessels have been found in Europe before, Czech archaeologists are the first to examine the contents of any of these vessels, and their research suggests that the first herbal millet beer in the world was brewed in the region. This discovery led Lukas Kucera from the University of Olomouc to brew beer based on the old recipe, using ingredients such as millet, wormwood and wild yeast. “The beer has a characteristic acidic flavor that will remind you of cider or wine, rather than beer. It has the color of beer, it smells like cider and tastes a bit like lemon,” Kucera said.

Southeastern Europe

New coronavirus-related restrictions and mounting COVID-19 death rates are pushing more Romanians to get the coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reports. Data suggests that more people received their first coronavirus shot in October — almost 1 million out of a total 6.5 million people vaccinated — than during the entire summer. Dr. Cristian Radu, a coordinator at a Bucharest vaccination center, said the previous easing of coronavirus-related restrictions could be a reason the vaccination campaign had come to a standstill. But now things are picking up. “We were able to see … a rise in the last two weeks,” Radu says. Even so, while 80% of the EU population has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the number stands at around 38% in Romania.

The Ministry of Sports in Kosovo threatened retaliation after a team of boxers were denied entry into Serbia to attend the World Boxing Championships which began in Belgrade on 24 October, RFE/RL reports. Three athletes from Kosovo were denied entry into Serbia because they were wearing Kosovo’s national symbols; they were then refused entry again after removing the symbols, the Kosovo Olympic Committee said earlier this week. Sports Minister Hajrulla Ceku said Kosovo was planning “action against Serbian parallel sports structures.” Several international bodies joined the fray, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and AIBA International Boxing Association. After the incident, the IOC accused the AIBA of failing to conduct due diligence when it awarded Belgrade the hosting rights to the tournament, which the IOC had advised against.

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court ruled that the term “sex” should be interpreted in the biological sense, Euractiv reports. The Constitutional Court ruling said that in the Bulgarian constitution, the biological sex “woman” was associated with the social role of the mother, with childbirth, and with obstetric care. The debate over the issue started three years ago when the GERB party refused to support the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which introduces basic standards for the protection of domestic violence victims, in particular women. The convention uses the concept of gender in order to explain gender stereotypes that women face in society. At the time, GERB asserted that the convention would allow same-sex marriage and introduce a third sex.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Ukrainian military announced yesterday that it used Turkish combat drones to destroy the artillery of pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Turkey sent the first batch of the Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine in July. “Bayraktar was used in order to force the enemy to cease fire,” a statement from the Ukrainian military’s general staff said, adding “after that, the shelling of Ukrainian positions stopped.” The drone strike did not result in any civilian or military casualties. Earlier this year, Turkish authorities said the country had become the world’s fourth largest drone producer since President Tayyip Erdogan increased domestic production in a bid to reduce reliance on Western weapons.

The last home of Russian Tsar Nicholas II has been restored and opened to the public as a museum near St. Petersburg, The New York Times reports. The Alexander Palace, which served as the last home to Tsarist Russia’s last royal family, opened its gates to visitors this August after more than a decade of work. The team of researchers based their restoration on old photos — a few in color and thousands in black-and-white — as well as paintings, samples of old drapery, and written memoirs of palace life. Restoring the original feel of the palace’s ceilings and floors was a particular challenge since they were not captured in the photos. The mansion is part of the Tsarskoye Selo complex of palaces and parks outside St. Petersburg.

Central Asia