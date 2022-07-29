Plus: Kazakh bumper crop, Estonia blocks Russian students, Putin gets Georgian beach resort, and more.

The Big Story: Sanctions & Record Population Decline Hit Russia

What happened: Russia’s population numbers decreased by a record average of 86,000 people per month from January to May of this year, according to official statistics cited by The Moscow Times. Russia’s population has been dwindling overall for decades, but the falloff has accelerated in the last two years. The goal of integrating Ukrainians into the Russian population could be one of the motivations behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to demographers cited by France 24.

More context: In 2021, deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a population drop of 1 million people, the biggest annual fall since the end of the Soviet Union. More people are leaving Russia while migration into the country has dipped amid international sanctions over the war on Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Worth noting: Western sanctions and the departure of international companies have crippled the Russian economy, according to a new Yale University study cited by Euronews. The study found foreign companies representing about 40% of the country’s GDP have left, “reversing nearly all of three decades worth of foreign investment,” while imports have “largely collapsed.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Firefighting planes from Sweden replaced two from Italy to help combat the wildfire in Czechia’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park that has grown to 1,200 hectares since Sunda, Czech Radio reports. Signs of heat and drought in neighboring Slovakia include a lack of drinking water in 11 municipalities, low water levels in a reservoir in the east, and over 500 dead fish found in a lake in the Komarno region, The Slovak Spectator reports.

Estonia is blocking Russian and Belarusian students from getting temporary residence or visas to study in the country, AFP reports. “The continuation of sanctions against Russia is essential to ensuring relentless pressure on the country,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said yesterday. The Interior Ministry recently announced it would prefer to also block Russian tourists from the country, but it is powerless to stop visitors who hold visas issued by other member states of the Schengen area, according to BNN.

Three months after Berlin promised a tank swap with other EU countries to supply the vehicles to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian invasion, the tanks have not arrived, Politico reports. The deal was for Germany’s European allies to send Ukraine their older tanks and then Berlin would replace those vehicles from its own supply. The delay led Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak to criticize Germany’s plan as “just a propaganda effort.” Meanwhile, North Macedonia announced today it is sending older tanks to Ukraine as part of its efforts to bring its military equipment up to NATO standards, Reuters reports.

Southeastern Europe

The recent major wildfire in Slovenia caused at least 500 detonations of century-old bombs while engaging 15,000 firefighters and support personnel, The Slovenia Times reports. The fire ravaged 2,700 hectares of forest in the Kras region for over a week until finally being extinguished on 26 July. The bombs, left over from World War I, went off so often during the blaze that firefighters stopped counting the explosions. Another big fire is raging nearby in Italy.

Public transit buses in Albania might have to stop running altogether next month due to the rising cost of fuel, Exit News reports. The Albanian Public Transport Union is asking authorities for a crisis package of subsidies or for permission to raise ticket prices, saying otherwise bus services will have to cease completely.





Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has sent a proposed whistleblower law back to parliament, arguing that it fails to protect anonymous whistleblowers and could lead to a loss of EU funds, Romania Insider reports. NGOs say the draft law, designed to protect workers who report on their employers, is too weak and would discourage the reporting of corruption and crimes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia bombed the region around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv yesterday for the first time in weeks, DW reports, and the center of Kharkiv was bombed today, according to Ukrinform. Yesterday’s Kyiv attack came during Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s visit to the capital and coincided with the Day of Ukrainian Statehood being celebrated as a public holiday for the first time. Missile strikes also hit the Chernihiv region northeast of Kyiv yesterday, according to the regional governor. The war is now in its sixth month.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan is expecting a bumper wheat crop this year thanks to unusually heavy rains, Eurasianet reports. The wheat harvest is expected to reach 13.5 million tons, compared to the usual annual production of 12 million, with about 7 million tons to be exported to Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The Caucasus

Almost 200 hectares of Black Sea coastline and a dacha in the Russian-controlled region of Abkhazia in Georgia have been leased to Moscow at the personal request of Vladimir Putin, RFE/RL reports. The news caused alarm in Tbilisi, with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili calling the recently-announced deal “a form of annexation.” Aslan Bzhania, Abkhazia’s leader, said he agreed to the turnover in order to maintain support from Russia, and said Putin “asked me personally to transfer the property to his ownership.” Putin visited the area in 2017.

Borderlands

Turkey’s top court has ruled in favor of the right not to attend compulsory religion classes, BIRN reports. The verdict this week also awarded financial compensation for the family who sought an exemption for their daughter from religion classes. All Turkish primary and secondary schools, except for recognized schools run by Armenian, Jewish, and Greek communities, must hold the religion classes. Though intended to teach objective views about Islam, the classes tend to support Sunni Islamic teachings, according to Al-Monitor.

