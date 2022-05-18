Plus: Spy sentenced in Latvia, Serbia’s self-imposed hardships, English-language theater in Mongolia, and more.

The Big Story: Guilty Plea in Ukraine War Crimes Trial

What happened: In the first war crimes trial of a Russian soldier in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion 84 days ago, the accused serviceman pleaded guilty today, AFP reports. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was charged with the premeditated killing of a 62-year-old civilian in northeast Ukraine.

More context: The global food crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion could become “apocalyptic,” the governor of the Bank of England has warned, according to The Telegraph. Global food price increases and surging inflation “is not just a major worry for this country,” Andrew Bailey said, “it is a major worry for the developing world.”

Worth noting: Nearly 700 more Ukrainian troops in Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks have surrendered, bringing the total to almost 1,000, the Kremlin announced today, Reuters reports. However, a Russian-backed leader in the region told local media that the main commanders inside the complex have yet to surrender. Ukrainian authorities are not commenting on the situation due to ongoing negotiations over the surrender, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan claims “organized crime” may be involved in the flow of refugees from the war in Ukraine with dual Hungarian-Ukrainian citizenship, many of whom are Roma, Romea reports. Rakusan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Monastyrsky to request that Ukrainian police investigate if “people are perhaps being dispatched in an organized way to cross the border into the EU to take advantage of benefits to which they otherwise have no right,” Rakusan said yesterday. Roma refugees with Hungarian citizenship are not eligible to receive benefits in fellow EU member Czechia, Rakusan said last week, Echo24.cz reported.

A court in Latvia sentenced a man to five years in prison yesterday for spying on behalf of Russia, Baltic News Network reports. According to a report from the State Security Service, Valentins Frolovs passed on information about the location of NATO forces and other military matters.

Katalin Novak, who was sworn in as the first female president of Hungary over the weekend, is considered to be an ally of the increasingly autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party won a fourth consecutive election victory last month. Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay says he is forming a new political party.

Southeastern Europe

Food and energy shortages will make this coming winter in Serbia “the most difficult in the last 70 years,” partly due to the country’s refusal to join sanctions against Russia, President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday, according to Index.hr. “We would be 10 times better off if we imposed the sanctions, but we won’t do it,” Vucic said in a televised address. “[W]e are losing billions because of this, not to mention the reduced direct investments and that seven American producers and actors refused to come to make films because we did not impose sanctions on Russia,” Vucic also said, according to N1.

The Slovenian ambassador to Austria, Aleksander Gerzina, has come out against Austria’s decision to extend border controls despite a recent EU Court of Justice ruling that Vienna’s rationale for the higher security has been unsatisfactory since 2017, Euractiv reports. Five Slovenian members of the European Parliament sent an open letter to the Austrian government and the European Commission yesterday calling the border controls “unjustified and disproportionate.” Slovenia claims that the Austrian border checks interfere with trade and travel, the article notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine has apparently conducted another military attack on Russian territory, The Moscow Times reports. Russian officials said a village and a sugar refinery were shelled in the Kursk and Belgorod regions late Tuesday. Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for past strikes on Russian territory.

Russia’s war on Ukraine could force a rethink of EU states’ military spending, Politico writes. The European Commission is expected to propose today that it help member states coordinate their defense spending and combine their purchasing bids in order to gain an advantage in the market. Meanwhile, Germany is considering seizing Russian Central Bank assets in order to fund Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction, Euractiv reports.

The Caucasus

The 3.5-year prison sentence for the owner and director of pro-opposition Mtavari TV in Georgia is “a blatant act of politically motivated prosecution,” Amnesty International charged in a statement yesterday calling for his release. Nika Gvaramia was convicted of embezzlement and “abusing his position” in a case involving his personal use of a company car when he worked for the television station Rustavi-2 in 2019. Amnesty’s Marie Struthers said, “He now faces years behind bars as the government ramps up efforts to silence dissenting voices.”

Borderlands

A historical play in Mongolia soon to have its English-language premiere is being considered by the Mongolian Ministry of Culture for the international stage. State Without a Seal by Mongolian writer Lkhagvasuren Bavuu will be presented at the National Academic Drama Theater in Ulaanbaatar on 2 June, according to News.mn, and the Ministry of Culture plans to feature the play in an international promotion of works by Mongolian artists, Montsame reports.

