Plus: Khashoggi trial relocated, Uzbek gold sales, Elon Musk’s satellites for Ukraine, and more.

The Big Story: Serbia’s Vucic Phones Putin As Nations Call for War Crimes Investigation

What happened: Intercepted radio communications have exposed Russian soldiers discussing their killing of civilians, Germany’s foreign intelligence service says, according to The Washington Post. Amid ongoing discoveries of atrocities in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine – and Moscow’s denials of blame – two separate recordings feature Russian soldiers talking about shooting civilians, the report says.

More context: Japan has lodged a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court against Russia for war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine, the Andalou Agency reports, joining 40 other countries calling for an ICC investigation. Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said yesterday that the “age of engagement with Russia is over,” Australia announced new sanctions on 67 Russian officials today, and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc will agree on a fifth round of sanctions against Russia by tomorrow, according to a press statement.

Worth noting: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a chat with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the phone today, business website SeeNews reports. Fresh from an electoral victory for his party over the weekend, the increasingly authoritarian Vucic and Putin discussed new contracts for Russian natural gas.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A man who posted anti-Romani signs denying genocide at a Holocaust memorial has lost his case at the Czech Constitutional Court, Romea reports. Matous Bulir and an accomplice were found guilty of denying and approving of genocide in the 2018 incident, though the charge was later reduced to rioting; after exhausting his appeals, Bulir turned to the Constitutional Court system, which ruled against him. “The Constitutional Court sees no rational reason why it should revise their [lower courts’] conclusions,” the ruling said.

Police in Slovakia are warning that online COVID-19 disinformation networks have now switched to distributing pro-Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine, according to BIRN. The police’s official Facebook page recently posted that “The same profiles spreading delusions about coronavirus are now defenders of Russian aggression.” One study found that among Central and Eastern Europeans, Slovaks and Hungarians were the most susceptible to conspiracy theories and disinformation, BIRN notes. The phenomenon of anti-vaxxers suddenly switching to pro-Russian propaganda during the war in Ukraine has been noticed around the world.

Southeastern Europe

The Bulgarian nationalist who made an apparent Nazi salute in the chambers of the European Parliament in February has been fined the equivalent of 2,028 euros, Euronews reports. Angel Dzhambazki, vice-chairman of the right-wing IMRO Bulgarian National Movement, was sanctioned with the suspension of his parliamentary daily allowance for six days. Dzhambazki previously claimed he had just made an innocent wave of his hand as he left the chamber.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Foreign soldiers identified as Russians participated in a recent massacre of 300 civilians in Mali, according to an investigation by Human Rights Watch. Malian army forces and the foreign soldiers executed several hundred people in the town of Moura in late March, the investigation found. Mali’s transitional government had previously announced an agreement with Moscow to have “Russian trainers” participate with the military.

Elon Musk’s orbital satellites are aiding a Ukrainian drone batallion bombing Russian targets, according to The Times of London. The Aerorozvidka unit flies the drones, modified with thermal cameras to see Russian military vehicles at night, and drops anti-tank grenades on them. The drone operation navigates with the Starlink satellite system donated by Musk and has destroyed dozens of targets, including tanks and command trucks, according to the Times.

Central Asia

Uzbekistan was the world’s number one seller of gold in February, AKIpress reports, citing the World Gold Council. The country, which has one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the world, sold 22 tons of gold that month, while Kazakhstan sold five tons and Mongolia and Germany both sold one ton. Meanwhile, Turkey was the largest purchaser of gold in February, buying 25 tons.

The Caucasus

Armenia has to keep close ties with Russia because it has no other choice, according to a commentary in Eurasianet. Historian Stephen Badalyan Riegg says that Russia simultaneously causes and resolves conflicts in the South Caucasus, and Moscow has moderated peace negotiations over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia sometimes stands up to Russia – Yerevan refused to recognize both Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and the Russian-occupied “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine. But Armenia has to play a balancing act with Moscow, Riegg says, and “to blame them … is to misunderstand the intricacies of Eurasian politics and to misread the Kremlin’s diverse tools for keeping a grip on a post-Soviet space.”

Borderlands

Human rights group are warning of a cover-up after the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused of murdering Jamal Khashoggi was suspended and transferred from Turkey to Saudi Arabia, Eurasianet reports. Washington Post columnist Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was a U.S. resident, was killed in a gruesome execution at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Turkey’s justice minister supported the transfer, though it was unclear whether Saudi Arabia would open a new trial since it already has an ongoing closed-door trial of some of the defendants.

…