Plus, Bulgaria hires controversial French judo coach, shelling in Donbas, and more.

The Big Story: IOC Head Criticizes Russian Skating Team Coach

What happened: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said that the treatment that Russian skater Kamila Valieva received from her coach Eteri Tutberidze after placing fourth at the Beijing Olympics was “chilling,” BBC Sport reports. “When I saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this, rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her,” said Bach. Valieva,15, has been the center of controversy after being allowed to compete in the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication before winning the European championship last month in Estonia.

More context: Earlier this week, Denis Oswald, the chair of the IOC Disciplinary Commission, said that Valieva claimed the positive drug test was a result of a mix-up involving her grandfather’s medication, CNN reports. Oswald said that her entourage will be investigated in the case. “It is clearly a wish and a decision of the IOC but also WADA [the World Anti-Doping Agency] to examine all aspects of this case including the situation of the entourage, because of course you can imagine a girl of 15 would not do something wrong alone,” Oswald said.

Worth noting: Skaters Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, both of them representing the Russian Olympic Committee and coached by Tutberidze, won gold and silver medals, respectively, following yesterday’s event. As BBC Sport writes, “Tutberidze has overseen something of a production line in successful young Russian skaters in recent years at the Sambo-70 club in Moscow.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuania’s central bank warned financial institutions across the country to prepare for power cuts and cyberattacks amid a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. According to a letter sent to Lithuanian banks last week, losing electricity and internet access are among “extreme but possible” scenarios that the finance companies should be ready for. “Increased geopolitical tension in the region leads to increased threats of cyberattacks, including attacks on critical information infrastructure,” the central bank said. EU regulators have also told banks in EU member countries to prepare for potential Russian cyberattacks.

Poland’s plans to donate a medieval manuscript to Hungary is facing domestic opposition, RFE/RL reports. The book in question is the 15-century Catalog Of Corvinus, a poetic description of the contents of a library that belonged to Hungary’s King Matthias Corvinus. The gift is intended as a goodwill gesture following Hungary’s return to Poland of gilded 16th-century armor that belonged to the Polish King Sigismund II Augustus. The manuscript is currently in the Copernican Library in the Polish city of Torun, and local figures there have asked parliament to reconsider the gift, saying that the book “is invaluable for Torun and the region, and an inseparable part of the spiritual and material heritage of Poland.”

Southeastern Europe

The Bulgarian Judo Federation (BFD) defended its decision to hire a controversial French judo coach, RFE/RL reports. Alain Schmitt is “a specialist to lead us to the Olympics in Paris” in 2024, BFD said. Schmitt was involved in a domestic violence incident last November with his partner at the time, former European champion judoka Margaux Pinot. BFD President Rumen Stoilov said that the federation “checked things out” and met with Schmitt before hiring him. “We are absolutely aware of the situation,” Stoilov said. “A man who has not been convicted is innocent.”

Montenegro’s outgoing Special State Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic said his early retirement yesterday came as a result of a vendetta initiated by politicians from the current government, BIRN reports. Katnic, who is linked to the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) that is currently not in power, accused the ruling majority earlier this week of pressuring the Prosecution Council to remove him, saying it was “an exclusively political decision … The main goal is the removal of the Special State Prosecutor, initiated by those against whom our office initiated criminal proceedings for serious crimes.” Katnic was part of the prosecution of 13 people, connected to the current ruling party, who were found guilty of plotting to overthrow the government in 2016, which was led by the DPS at the time.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The artillery bombardment in eastern Ukraine earlier this week is the most intense escalation in the conflict since 2015, Reuters reports, citing a diplomatic source with years of direct experience of the conflict. Both Ukraine and the Russia-backed separatists occupying the Donbas region confirmed that shelling stepped up dramatically the last two days, without any casualties reported. The Kremlin called the situation in eastern Ukraine potentially very dangerous amid Western fears that Russia could use the escalation as a pretext to launch an invasion of Ukraine. Russia delivered a letter to the United States yesterday both accusing it of ignoring Moscow’s security demands and threatening to retaliate with unspecified “military-technical measures.”

Foreigners working in Russia said that newly-introduced health checks were invasive, costly, and full of confusing red tape, The Moscow Times reports. The new law, which came into effect at the end of December, requires foreign workers in Russia to be tested every three months for tuberculosis, COVID-19, sexually-transmitted diseases, and for drugs or other psychoactive substances. The tests cost around 4,200 to 6,600 rubles ($55-$87) depending on the region. One foreign worker, 34-year-old post-doctoral researcher Jennifer Richardson, said she was told by St. Petersburg’s migration center that she had to either undergo a gynecological examination or risk deportation.

The Caucasus

Despite growing at a fast rate and offering competitive salaries to talented young professionals, the IT sector in Armenia is still small in scale, Eurasianet reports. Several IT companies that originated in Armenia have gone global, including Picsart, an app for editing photos and videos, as well as Krisp, which makes noise-removal software for online meetings. Still, as Eurasianet notes, only 4% of Armenia’s IT firms have more than 100 employees, while 13% have 25 to 100 employees and 83% employ fewer than 25. “We are satisfied with the quality of people, but not the quantity,” Mane Gevorgyan, a spokesperson for software company ServiceTitan, told Eurasianet.

