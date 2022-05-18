A look back at how a discredited COVID wonder drug won many partisans and official approval in North Macedonia.

At the end of March, overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a large study of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin confirmed what its detractors have been saying since the early days of the pandemic: the medicine provides no benefit as a treatment for COVID-19. One has to wonder if the news of the study has reached North Macedonia and finally debunked the country’s fascination with the drug.

While the mainstream medical community almost everywhere rejected the use of ivermectin against COVID-19, backed by warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other scientific authorities, North Macedonia officially approved it for the treatment of patients in December 2020, joining a handful of other countries. There was a widespread belief in its efficacy, without much, if any, public discussion of its disputed medicinal powers. A closer look reveals that the approval of ivermectin for COVID-19 appears to have been based on studies whose origins are unknown, public pressure, and the opinions of several doctors, coupled with politicians looking to curry favor in an election year. In a society still suffering from a communist legacy of overvaluing “authority,” that turned out to be a recipe for putting overmuch faith in an unproven “wonder drug.”

The situation in North Macedonia appears to be unique for the Western Balkans. In Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia, marginal attempts took place to introduce ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, but in none of these countries have governments followed through with approval. In Serbia, for example, the Medical Chamber even sanctioned doctors who, in online groups, recommended ivermectin treatment and aided its illegal purchase.

Local media ran glowing reports on the benefits of ivermectin.

Wishful Thinking

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic that is mainly used in Europe for the treatment of certain diseases in veterinary practice. In general, it is allowed for human use only in cases of severe parasitosis, a condition not common in Europe and seen mostly in immigrants coming from countries where such diseases are present or, less frequently, among tourists who have recently been to these areas, mainly in Africa and Asia. The U.S. FDA has approved ivermectin tablets, but only for the treatment of people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis (river blindness), two conditions caused by parasitic worms.

In late December 2020, however, ivermectin passed all stages of approval at North Macedonia’s Ministry of Health and MALMED, the agency which approves drugs and vaccines. In January 2021, the ministry sent an advisory on the use of ivermectin to family doctors, at the same time urging citizens not to take the drug on their own (reports had emerged of Macedonians smuggling the drug in from Greece).

“The medicine can only be taken with a prescription from a family doctor or a specialist. It can be used in home and hospital treatment, and can be taken preventively, only with a doctor’s recommendation, as long as the person has been in positive contact with COVID,” said then-Health Minister Venko Filipce in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Although clinical studies had yet to be published in scientific journals, Filipce wrote, “preliminary results suggest that ivermectin has a delayed effect in the prophylaxis of COVID-19 for exposed persons, as well as in the therapy of patients with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms.”

So how did a drug with such a controversial reputation receive official approval and enthusiasm from the public? At least in part, the decision seems to have been the result of public pressure emanating from multiple reports in the media on its efficacy in fighting COVID. In North Macedonia, even the credible media praised ivermectin and did not delve deeper into the issue of the pros and cons of this substance in the treatment of COVID. The popular daily newspaper, Sloboden Pecat, for example, ran a glowing article on ivermectin, calling it a “drug that in numerous scientific studies has been proven to help patients with COVID-19 not reach the hospital bed.” The author also announced, “No study has shown ineffectiveness, on the contrary, all have extremely positive results.”

A mysterious WHO study apparently carried much weight. In January 2021, North Macedonian media outlets (Kanal 5 here, Deutsche Welle here, Glas Mk here) reported essentially the same sentence: “Ivermectin, according to the latest WHO study from 18 November 2020, has been shown to be the only drug that is effective in all three stages of COVID disease: the incubation period, lighter, and more severe symptomatology.”

However, no such WHO study exists. The WHO office for North Macedonia confirmed that the organization has not approved the use of ivermectin for COVID-19. “The current evidence on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive,” wrote Dr. Jihane Tawilah, the WHO representative in North Macedonia, in an email. “Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used to treat COVID-19 within clinical trials. This applies to patients with any disease severity.”

Asked to comment on the alleged 2020 study, Tawilah wrote, “There are many false news in the media.”

Is it possible that someone misunderstood something, that it was not a WHO study at all, but some other study, which the media misreported? Those questions remain unanswered.

Take another example of how misinformation can spread among members of the medical community. At some point, an anonymous document appeared on the website of the Association of Private Doctors of the Republic of Macedonia. Without any signature, without any official stamp or other sign of authenticity, the document purports to be an opinion promoting the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 made by a group of experts at the University Clinic for Pulmonology and Allergology in Skopje. This document, dated January 2021, cites a series of studies that support the use of ivermectin for COVID.

As Dr. Nenad Lazarov pointed out on the Kurir website, the document was virtually identical to an article published on the Macedonian portal Emiter in August 2020. The article listed only studies in which ivermectin was effective on cell cultures, or that used small samples, or relied on poorly done research.

TV shows also boosted the case for ivermectin. In a debate on the major private channel Kanal 5 on 24 September 2021, doctors Niko Bekjarovski, the director of the university toxicology clinic, and Dejan Dokik, director of the university clinic of pulmonology and allergology, both agreed that ivermectin has its place in the treatment of COVID-19.

Dokik said the drug is “most effective in the early stages of the disease.” He said the recommendations of the U.S. FDA and the EU’s European Medicines Agency that the drug be used only in clinical studies meant they had not completely given up on ivermectin as COVID therapy, and that “time will tell if the drug is effective.”

The Argument From Authority

For the uninformed or those with little digital literacy, the signals emitted by the media would be challenging to interpret, to say the least. The legacy of the communist era also continues to hold sway as many stick to the old method of weighing the strength of evidence against the argument from authority. Authority usually wins out, no matter the credentials of the doctor in question or the validity of the studies they cite. The pandemic also heightened this logical fallacy. People still trust the individual expert rather than abstract evidence of scientific studies and analyses that are incomprehensible to ordinary citizens. They trust those who speak simply, even if it is not true.

Political vs. scientific authority

One also has to wonder if the official decision to authorize the use of this “wonder drug” was connected to the holding of local elections in 2021, and the desire to appear proactive in the midst of a pandemic that has hit North Macedonia particularly hard. As of mid-May, North Macedonia is, according to the statistics aggregator Worldometer, at the top of the global list in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths per million inhabitants, along with Peru, Bulgaria, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. “Excess deaths” – the difference between the observed number of deaths (any cause) in specific time periods and expected number of deaths over the same time periods – has also been very high in North Macedonia.

Granted, it is not easy being in power in a situation like this. Decision makers, when under pressure during an emergency such as a pandemic, are more inclined to accept and allow medical interventions for which scientific evidence is weak or erroneous, as a study published last year in Plos One, a prestigious peer-viewed scientific journal, concluded.

The study, based on a sample of Italian doctors, made clear that physicians act like the rest of us: In times of great uncertainty, people often make wrong decisions based on things that scare them. Or, as the researchers wrote, “uncertain medical scenarios, involving a dramatic increase in patient volume and acuity, can increase risk-taking in therapeutic decision-making.” Institutions must balance between public pressure for a particular intervention and the evidence that such an intervention will be effective (and safe). If they do not approve that intervention, they will be accused of not wanting to act. And if they do act, they can be accused of populism and pandering to possible misinformation. It’s complicated.

No matter how the authorities decide, there is the chance of even further increasing the catastrophic levels of distrust in state institutions, including health care (a contributing factor to the low vaccination rates against COVID-19 in many former communist countries of the region). People in these countries have already seen many examples of corruption and negligence – from the supply of inadequate ventilators for COVID patients, to tourist and agricultural companies procuring medical equipment.

The question is whether it is possible to restore citizens’ trust in health care at all.

…

Jelena Kalinic is a science journalist and blogger based in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She has written for Voice of America Bosnia and the Bosnian daily Oslobodjenje, among other outlets. She edits and runs two scientific blogs, Quantum of Science and Vakcine.ba, and is a recipient of the American Association for the Advancement Science (AAAS) EurekAlert! Fellowship for International Science Reporters.