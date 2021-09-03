Disinformation campaign intensifies as Afghan refugees arrive in North Macedonia, and even Glenn Beck gets into the act.

The first group of 149 Afghan citizens arrived in Skopje International Airport late in the night of 30 August, coming via Tbilisi, Georgia. Immediately after their airplane landed, medical emergency vehicles transported a pregnant woman and her husband and child to the Skopje Gynecological Clinic, while one other person who fainted was also taken to a hospital.

Afghans evacuated from Kabul have been welcomed by the government of North Macedonia and local civil society, with some expressing solidarity and empathy. However, since the Taliban takeover, right-wing extremist political parties and affiliated media have intensified their xenophobic propaganda against helping the refugees.

Upon the arrival of actual refugees in Skopje, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani stated that they include employees of the Open Government Partnership – OGP, an international network for good governance, as well as associates of Transparency International, the World Economic Forum, and other international organizations, accompanied by their spouses and children. He said:

“We share the common values of freedom, democracy, peace, and equality with these people. Unfortunately, and without their fault, their safety and the safety of their families have been endangered; their lives are in danger. Because of that we decided to help them now, today, immediately, when they need help the most.”

Plight of Refugees Abused for Political Propaganda

Accepting the latest wave of refugees in North Macedonia has been a subject of public debate for several weeks. This included the issue of the expenses of their stay, which was settled after it become clear that the United States and private donors would be covering them.

The profiles of the people arriving are also known, with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stating that there will be “peacemakers, human rights activists, women, children, people working on democracy issues and assisting our armed forces.” The country’s army was also part of the NATO coalition forces in Afghanistan for two decades.

Right-wing parties, in particular the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, a member of the European People’s Party, opposed the aid operation, even though in the past the party has often taken pride in the country’s military participation in the mission in Afghanistan (when it was in power).

Similar behavior was observed in right-wing circles in neighboring Serbia, too, where the political and media establishment has significant influence across the entire Western Balkans.

After North Macedonia, alongside Albania and Kosovo, announced its readiness to accept Afghan refugees, a distinct increase in attempts to manipulate local populations and incite resentment was seen.

Macedonian nationalists went from making an issue out of the number of refugees to spreading disinformation about the timing and the nature of their stay. This included reviving old conspiracy theories peddled by fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski about replacing the Macedonian population with an “invasion” of Muslim immigrants.

Propagandists also revived an old scare about the gender of the refugees, with false claims that only fighting-age men are coming to form terrorist sleeper cells. A very common misconception misrepresents the victims of the Taliban as an advance troops of their oppressors.

While troll armies amplified such Islamophobic messages via social media, there were also many people who opposed the panic-inciting wave of hate-mongering and disinformation that exploited the plight of the refugees.

Human rights expert Mirjana Najchevska commented: “Those who now flee Afghanistan are not thieves or violators or religious fanatics. Those who flee are intellectuals, freethinking and emancipated people. It seems that that kind of people is scary for some in Macedonia.”

More Disinformation This Time “Made in the U.S.”

The arrival of Afghan refugees in North Macedonia was also preceded by disinformation coming from the United States, weaponized to undermine the current Biden administration in front of U.S. audiences.

One such piece of disinformation went viral: American conservative political commentator, conspiracy theorist, radio host, and television producer Glenn Beck published a tweet containing a snippet of his interview with the Arkansas senator Tom Cotton featuring a false claim that the U.S. government asked its Macedonian allies not to accept refugees.

In the video Beck says that “they were looking for places to fly people in just to hold them and Macedonia was one of them and our ambassador … or the ambassador of Macedonia was called by the State Department and told not to take any of these people.” It is unclear who the “they” are, referred to in the video.

The fact-checking service Truthmeter debunked these claims. Its journalists contacted the government of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking if it was true that they received this kind of request from the U.S. authorities. The response made it clear that the claims in the tweet and the video excerpt are false:

“This is not true. The government has approved accepting 780 Afghan citizens in order to save their lives. The complete humanitarian mission by the Government is implemented in complete cooperation with the United States.”

Contrary to Beck’s claims, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev – the same day (26 August), just a couple of hours before the publication of the tweet – reiterated his policy of accepting Afghan refugees:

“If we save only one person, I think we are saving the world. We are providing solidarity; we called and offered together with our strategic partners as a country, in accordance to our capabilities and capacities, to share this responsibility, promote principles and values with the democratic world, when it comes to accepting people from Afghanistan under threat of losing their lives.”

Beck, during his career as commentator and media personality, has promoted various conspiracy theories about American liberals from President Barack Obama to philanthropist George Soros, even falsely claiming that Holocaust survivor Soros, as a boy, helped “send the Jews to the death camps.” While Beck later apologized for these statements, some considered it was too little, too late.

“Taking all of these arguments into consideration, we are rating this claim of the conservative commentator Glenn Beck, stated on his media network The Blaze, as untrue,” Truthmeter.mk writes.

The Metamorphosis Foundation for Internet and Society works on strengthening the awareness and capacity of citizens and civil society to assume their fullest possible role as activists for democracy.This story is based on original coverage by Meta.mk. An edited version is republished here under a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and Transitions. This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online.