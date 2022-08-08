Plus: Schools for fathers, Moldovan reporter banned, Baku’s London embassy stormed, and more.

The Big Story: International Alarm Over Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

What happened: Ukrainian authorities are calling for international peacekeepers to create a demilitarized zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after multiple attacks over the weekend damaged part of the complex, CNBC reports. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of a potential nuclear disaster, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the offensive “suicidal” and urged that international inspectors be given access to the site, according to Euronews. The source of the shelling is so far unknown, and Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the attack.

Related: The Russian tactic of carpet-bombing Ukrainian cities has greatly diminished due to Kyiv’s effective use of recently acquired missile systems to attack the Russian army’s ammunition depots and command units, DW reports. Russia’s war in Ukraine is entering a new phase as most fighting moves to the front stretching southwest from the Zaporizhzhia region to Kherson, according to an assessment by British military intelligence issued on Saturday,Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Ukrainian partisans are having an effect in Russian-occupied areas like Kherson, according to Reutersand the ISW. An official of the Russian administration in the region was shot and killed on Friday; Russian news outlet RT reported the same day that the head of the administration was placed in a medically induced coma amid allegations that he was poisoned, though officials there later denied the reports and insisted he is only sick and “resting.” The resistance movement in Kherson is even publishing its own underground newspaper, Euromaidan Press reports. An explosion hit the Russian-controlled police station in the eastern city of Berdyansk on Saturday, and the Ukrainian Resistance Center issued an announcement the same day that “collaborationism is bad for your health,” writes the ISW.

News from the Regions

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling on Moldovan authorities to reverse the court penalties on a journalist that ban him from working in any top position in television or radio for six months. A court in Chisinau in late July ruled that Val Butnaru, founder of independent Jurnal TV and host of a culture program on the channel, was guilty of slander for airing an investigation alleging that the former head of the Dubasari city police and two other officers were involved in cigarette smuggling. Jurnal TV has appealed the verdict.

Eighteen “Father Schools” that encourage men to become more involved in childcare have been established across Eastern Europe as part of the EU 4 Gender Equality project, EU NEIGHBORS east reports. Amid statistics that show women spend an average of 250% more time on unpaid care work than men, over 2,200 fathers have attended the programs on how to have a greater role in family childcare. The first schools opened in 2020 in Ukraine and Moldova and are now also running in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Georgia.

The head of the Ukraine branch of Amnesty International quit in protest over the weekend amid the ongoing controversy over the organization’s report last week accusing Kyiv of endangering its own civilians and violating international law by placing armed forces and weapons in residential areas during the fight against the Russian invasion, Politico reports. An editorial in The Times on Friday charged that the London-based organization “has determinedly … set about shredding its credibility by serving as a megaphone for the propaganda of the Putin regime.” Amnesty released a statement of regret yesterday for “the distress and anger” caused by its Ukraine report, but added “we fully stand by our findings.”

Central Europe and the Baltics

After Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka said he was instituting fast-track citizenship for people from Baltic countries and Poland, Lithuania’s State Security Department warned that anyone taking up the offer could be targeted for recruitment by the intelligence agencies of the Belarusian and Russian regimes, according to BNN. Kestutis Budrys, a national security adviser to the Lithuanian president, called Lukashenka’s statement “abhorrent propaganda” that “is intended primarily to show … that Belarus seems to be an open, friendly state,” adding “this is a complete lie.”

Roma refugees from Ukraine are facing a pattern of racist discrimination by governments across Central and Eastern Europle, according to an in-depth CNN analysis. Reporting from the Czech Republic, Romania, and Moldova, along with assessments from human rights groups in Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, show Roma refugees are routinely accused of not being Ukrainian; are segregated in low-quality accommodation; are given misleading information about their rights; and experience official rejection for issues that are easily solved for non-Roma refugees.

Southeastern Europe

A Serbian arms dealer has exported 926 tons of Serbian-made ammunition to the United States despite being on a U.S. blacklist for the past five years due to allegations of bribery and violations of arms embargoes, according to a BIRN investigation. Slobodan Tesic’s two Belgrade-registered companies have boosted their revenues by tens of millions of euros since 2019, when U.S. sanctions were expanded to a number of Tesic proxies.

The Caucasus

Eight people were arrested after members of an extremist religious group, the Mahdi Servants Union, stormed Azerbaijan’s embassy in London last week and replaced the Azerbaijani flag with one of their own, according to reports in Metro and Eurasianet. The protest was apparently in response to an alleged incident in Azerbaijan involving the Interior Ministry taking action against the display of a Shiite flag, though no such incident was reported in Azerbaijani media or mentioned on the Interior Ministry’s website.

Borderlands

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s half brother has threatened to sue Mongolia for $50 million dollars over money lost in an investment, Global Arbitration Review reports. Maximilian Johnson, who invested $19 million along with several other investors into the Zasag Chandmani mine, claims the mine’s owner and senior managers absconded with the funds while local authorities have failed to pursue the case.

Payment in rubles for Russian gas, and the acceptance of Russian Mir payment cards for purchases in Turkey, are among the known agreements to come from the secretive meeting between Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Saturday, bne Intellinews reports. The attendance at the meeting by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader who has sent armed forces to the conflicts in both Syria and Ukraine, suggests that the discussions went beyond economics, Intellinews notes.

