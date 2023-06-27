Those who learn history from social media have failed to understand that old-style great power politics is no longer trendy.

History buffs know their lesson in 20th century Balkan geopolitics: countries here have a Western European Big Brother. France protects Serbia and Romania; Germany does the same for Bulgaria and Croatia; Italy helps out Albania; and Great Britain assists Greece.

Those who flourish in the mystical world of social media find easy proof of their theories. Germany recognizes Slovenia and Croatia in 1991: there you go! The German government lectures rebellious Greek leftists on fiscal prudence – let’s paint Angela Merkel in a Nazi uniform! Italians are investing in Tirana: here it comes again! French President Emmanuel Macron goes to Belgrade in 2019 with a helping hand: Told you so!

Such explanations look wise and informed. Their authors have just one problem: we are well into the 21st century. Old-style great power politics is no longer in fashion. Plus, Europe is not that almighty any more.

Germany’s foreign policy today is a mirror of contemporary German society, which took the right lessons from history: idealistic, anti-nationalist, and, in a way, post-modern. It has turned its aversion against revanchism into total disregard of arguments from history. The Netherlands has invested more in Albania than has Italy. And France has much wider ambitions than touting their old – and now somehow untrendy – allies.

Take the case of Bulgaria. I have made dozens of interviews with German politicians, asking about their never-ending support for Bulgaria. The answer was a polite “Yes.”

However, facts show otherwise. German foreign policy is widely internationalist but Bulgaria and, for that matter, Croatia, are not outstanding priorities. Berlin was too much engaged with integrating eastern Germany. It was too involved with bigger issues connected to Germany, like Russia, Turkey, and Poland, to put an accent on former proteges.

I interviewed Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2004 and I remember his speech in front of a Bulgarian audience. In the first part of it he spoke about Russia and enraged half of the public present. In the second part he spoke about Turkey – and enraged the second half. Nobody wants to be seen through somebody else’s prism, especially in the Balkans.

Look at Bulgaria’s problem with the EU accession of North Macedonia. The German EU presidency in the second half of 2020 could not broker a truce because it did not understand the essence of the argument. For German officials the question smelled of history (as I have written, history played just a minor role), and therefore one should disregard Bulgarian grievances and just press Sofia into submission.

On the other hand, France reacted differently. The French EU presidency in 2022 first discovered that this was an issue – and then untied the Gordian knot by a compromise proposal last June, which was accepted by Bulgarian lawmakers, and albeit grudgingly, by North Macedonia’s parliament, too.

The above-mentioned history buffs should have gone wild then. Why France? Was it not Bulgaria’s arch-enemy – starting in World War I, when they fought on different sides of a bloody war, through the postwar Neuilly Treaty, where, on French insistence, Bulgaria was humiliated and partitioned, and on to the 1994 World Cup, when French referee Joel Quiniou failed to award a penalty to Bulgaria in the semifinal against Italy?

Yet the world is and always has been much more sophisticated. Bulgarian has much more loan words from French than from German, unlike Serbian, long a French ally. Bulgarians say “ascenseur” and “aspergia,” while the Serbian equivalents are “lift” and “spargla.” One of the first international acts of the new democratic Bulgarian state after 1989 was to join the Francophonie.

Bulgarian-born intellectuals like Tzvetan Todorov and Julia Kristeva rose to join the creme de la creme of contemporary French philosophy. And even in the darkest hours, an affinity remained. History buffs should know that during the Great War, Francophile Bulgarian officers threw notes in fluent French into the trenches of the enemy to warn them of upcoming artillery barrages.

And it is not just that. Another World War I enemy, the Brits, helped enormously as Bulgaria followed the path to European Union membership in 2007. Paradoxically, Britons voted to leave the union before the first Bulgarian EU presidency. The first British premier to bear a name of Bulgarian origin (Boris) led the UK through Brexit; a Borisov (Bulgarian premier Boyko) presided over the divorce.

Here, a competent aficionado would quote a French authority, the writer Prosper Merimee, who said that in history he only liked the anecdotes. Maybe he was right. If we leave politics to the buffs, Brexit will be the minimum that can befall us.

One thing has never changed. Bulgarian historian Ivan Ilchev has shown how Balkan countries exploited PR and propaganda techniques to attract the support of Western European powers at the beginning of the last century. This craft still flourishes. Only the great powers are different – but that is another story.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.