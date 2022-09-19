Thoughts on Gorbachev, Queen Elizabeth, and the hopes of two generations.

Historic coincidences give writers an opening to sound bold and smart. No surprise that dozens of pundits have already improvised on Mikhail Gorbachev and Queen Elizabeth II passing away within 10 days of each other in the late summer of 2022.

However, those of us who have vivid memories of communism may view this coincidence through a particular lens.

I was born in 1970 and still remember the death of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. The entire school was hastily summoned to the schoolyard, where his obituary was read in a tragic tone. We were supposed to grieve, a hard task for a fifth-grader, grown-up enough to know that no one in Bulgaria loved Leonid Ilyich. A boy and a girl had to take turns standing at attention in front of his portrait. Hypocrisy ruled.

I still wonder how I managed to look at a British paper (the Daily Telegraph? The Sunday Times?) right after that; it was extremely hard to find one in those days. I remember the headline: “Andropov’s World.” There, with my scarce knowledge of English, I read what Brezhnev had left to his successor, former KGB boss Yuri Andropov. Strangely, the article gave Bulgaria a flattering treatment as one of the most stable communist countries.

Yet even kids understood that reality was different. The smell of decay hung in the air. Soon, Andropov and his Bulgarian epigones tightened the screws. People were stopped on the streets and interrogated if they were suspected of not working during working hours. Worse was yet to come. After Andropov came the senile Konstantin Chernenko, a perfect embodiment of the sclerotic communist system.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Mikhail Gorbachev to Windsor Castle during the Soviet leader’s visit to Britain in 1989. Image via ITN Archive/YouTube.

All that said, it is easy to imagine how refreshing was the “wind of change” that in 1985 blew 54-year-old Mikhail Gorbachev into power in the Soviet Union. With his promises of glasnost and perestroika the doors began to open.

It started with the Soviet press, unexpectedly interesting and, unlike British publications, accessible. Ogonek magazine and the newspaper Moskovskie Novosti hit the stands with sensational facts and vivid debates. The TV program Vzglyad attracted audiences comparable to rare screenings of Western films on communist TV. The truth about Stalin’s atrocities shocked with novels like Children of the Arbat and movies like Repentance.

I visited Moscow twice on school excursions at the end of the ’80s and saw perestroika live, with my own eyes. Arbat Street in particular was a wonder, with all the musicians playing guitars, singing dangerous songs. It sounded like freedom.

Only later did we see and learn about Gorbachev’s mistakes: the mishandling of the economy, the terrible errors with the Chernobyl disaster, the blood he spilled in Lithuania, his irrational belief in the Soviet Union, Marxism, and Leninism.

The young, however, remember mainly the good.

In Bulgaria, the fear and mistrust the communist leadership felt toward their new Moscow boss was palpable. Perhaps they felt their doom approaching.

Indeed, Gorbachev did not like Bulgarian dictator Todor Zhivkov – nor, for that matter, Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. Gorbachev’s decision to trade with Bulgaria at market prices undermined the regime and, ultimately, helped its downfall. Moscow allegedly instructed its ambassador to assist in deposing Zhivkov on 10 November 1989. So Gorbachev has few fans among former communist apparatchiks in Bulgaria.

In other words, Gorbachev brought hope to youngsters in changing times. Queen Elizabeth II played a not dissimilar role for the generation of my mother and father.

When Elizabeth came to the British throne in 1952, my late parents (both born in 1935) were almost the same age that I was during the ascendancy of Gorbachev. They remembered World War II and the difficult times thereafter. Although highly censored and ridiculed by communist propaganda, for them and many others Queen Elizabeth was a symbol of hope.

I recall how popular Elizabeth and her family were even among republican Bulgarians. The older generations had memories of Bulgarian Tsar Simeon. Born in 1937, deposed in 1946, he became prime minister in 2001. The emotion has proved durable for many, many years.

The British royal family, together with pop, rock, language, and football, delivered a soft power alternative to communism. British popular culture was not as divisive as the American variety. It embodied a spirit of eloquence, splendor, and humor that was lacking in the hard and dull days of socialist society. Or at least, this is what people thought. Only later did they learn about the problems of British royals – arrogance, adultery, family drama.

Undoubtedly, Queen Elizabeth and Mikhail Gorbachev marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one, or two: the world after WWII and after the Cold War. Their charm had a message: the war is over; let the good times begin. Optimism, in the 20th century, was reborn twice.

Today, it is gradually vanishing. Putin, who snubbed Gorbachev’s funeral, is waging a terrible war with unknown consequences. Bullies run for power in Europe, Asia, America. Democracy’s triumph is not taken for granted. The climate sends worrying signals. There is no guarantee that tomorrow will be better than today. Is this the end of optimism?

I am old enough to remember the “Radio Yerevan” jokes from the days of communism. “When will the good times come?” the fictitious Radio Yerevan was asked. The answer: “They have already come and gone.”

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.