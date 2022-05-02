A new book describes how strongarm leaders took advantage of polarized electorates and unfettered rhetoric amid the ravages of the pandemic.

The pandemic did not change politics and society. It rather accelerated and strengthened tendencies and trends that were already present and developing before the virus spread. “COVID-19 has been likened to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said. Governments sought to increase their power while civic space came under immense pressure. Some social actors tried to resist rising state powers, but a new era had undoubtedly begun.

These are some of the themes of my new book, Covid-19, State-Power and Society in Europe: Focus on Western Balkans.

Twenty-three of the 45 European states with a population of over 100,000 transitioned from the communist system toward some form of democracy. Over half of the former communist states have also been involved in violent conflicts, adding further layers of complexity. Nineteen new states in Europe were created or recreated during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The perception of a Europe made up of different forms of societies and governance is confirmed in the book through analysis of 20 indices, generated by prominent researchers, covering the fields of governance; personal, economic, and media freedoms; corruption; the rule of law; and human rights. In the book, I identify five major types of society in Europe. There is a western (old) Europe with an “open society,” and a mixture of “old” and “new” Europe mainly in Central and Southern European states defined as “fairly open societies.” “Opening societies” are found in the countries on the fringes of Central Europe, while “suppressed society” characterizes the less-successful post-conflict countries of the Western Balkans and post-Soviet space. Some states on the eastern edges of Europe, mainly post-Soviet states, are defined as “closed societies.” Naturally, there are several exceptions to the rule.

The Balkanization of Powerful States

Turning to the Western Balkans, here, the effect of the pandemic, as elsewhere, has been to bolster state power. In this part of Europe, however, state institutions are weak; instruments of public accountability are suspended; and polarized electorates keep societies within the domains of autocrats. Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung has talked about “the apparent licentiousness of the Balkans.” A former German ambassador to Montenegro and North Macedonia, Gudrun Stainaker, argued that “in Serbia and the region, hybrid democracies, kleptocracies, and mafia states are established. There will be little change as long as such ‘elites’ suit the European Union.” Some academics have dubbed these regimes “stabilitocracies.”

Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia, Edi Rama in Albania, and Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro openly wield their authoritarian powers. The Economist cites the poll result that “some 71% of Montenegrins want their leader ‘strong and resolute.’ ” Historian Oliver Schmitt offers interesting comparisons of Rama and Vucic. Both “override the democratic structures and free media” and both are using the conflict between Serbs and Albanians, primarily over Kosovo, to “draw political capital from it.” Rama’s“autocratic bent,” according to journalist Una Hajdari, “came to the fore at the onset of the ongoing pandemic when he became the first European leader to send the army onto the streets, not to assist with humanitarian efforts but to maintain security – and to show force.”

Rama, Djukanovic, and Vucic are sometimes misunderstood as liberals when it suits European institutions or security alliances of the West. Foreign Policy described Vucic as “Europe’s favorite autocrat” and his governing form as “soft autocracy,” with the argument that “the EU is undermining its credibility by choosing stability over democracy in Serbia.” Increasingly, governance in the Western Balkans is characterized by nationalist policies and rhetoric, a strongman leader, suppressed independence of media, and state capture.

Democracy’s decline was already in place in the Balkans before the pandemic. According to the freedom of speech monitor Article 19, Poland, Croatia, Hungary, Bosnia, and Serbia saw the sharpest declines in freedom of expression in Europe and Central Asia in the five years before 2020. The U.S. government’s 2020 report on Bosnia identified “restrictions of free expression, the press, and the internet, including violence and threats of violence against journalists.” “The pattern of threats, political pressure, and attacks against journalists continued,” according to Amnesty International. Media freedoms in Bosnia are affected by “political pressure,” reported the Bertelsmann Stiftung, and by “self-censorship; nontransparent media ownership; a corrupt relationship between media and advertisers …; nontransparent government funding for media; and regular civil libel suits against critical media outlets and journalists.”

The pandemic was used in several states, not only those with weak institutions, to further suppress society. The European Center for Not-for-Profit Law named 38 European states that extensively used the state of emergency and, in most cases, without a “proper notification of the derogation from international commitments,” namely the European Convention on Human Rights. In many cases, declarations of a state of emergency “were followed by adoption of unprecedented restrictions to human rights and civic freedoms.” New disinformation laws were passed during the pandemic in Bosnia, Hungary, Russia, Serbia, and Turkey. Sixteen countries “have passed laws or taken actions that restrict freedom of expression or curtail media integrity.” A contact tracing app was used in at least 28 countries regardless of the state of democracy, reported the democracy monitor International IDEA.

The Bosnian Puzzle

While several countries in the Western Balkans are governed by autocrats, this kind of regime can be found at the subnational level in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Nationalist legitimacy in a multiethnic state is developed at the sub-state level. The character of such rule, however, is autocratic, providing ethnic leaders with the unofficial authority over the territory where their ethnic groups are in the majority. This further undermines the state and democratic institutions.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country impossible to govern,” argues Stainaker, “where everything of value is divided between elites headed by kleptocrats like Milorad Dodik and Bakir Izetbegovic [the dominant politicians among the Bosnian Serb and Bosniak communities, respectively].” During the pandemic, the governments of Bosnia’s two semi-autonomous entities opted for party cronies lacking the competence to import personal protection and testing equipment. A contract to import ventilatorsfor COVID-19 patients was awarded to a raspberry growing company that, for an inflated price, imported ventilators inadequate for hospitals. A furniture maker and a car-parts factory imported coronavirus tests.

Soon after the pandemic began, the Republika Srpska entity issued a decree that forbade causing “panic and disorder” by publishing or transmitting false news during a state of emergency. A blogger was penalized for a post titled “Corona Madness: Another Opportunity for Robbery.” Two persons in the other entity, the Federation, were penalized over Facebook posts that caused “disturbances to public order.”

Personal data protection was breached when authorities in both entities published names of people who violated isolation measures. The Balkan Investigative Reporting Network reported that authorities in several municipalities “published lists of people who tested positive for COVID-19.” Even without the state’s violation of rights, a woman who tested positive, and her family, received threats from neighbors and on Facebook from real and fake accounts.

Authoritarian regimes strongly influence, if not directly control, the media whose independence and pluralism are in decline. Media freedom has been further degraded during the pandemic. Through analysis of the indices mentioned above (personal, economic and media freedoms; human rights; corruption; and the rule of law) as they apply to European regimes, the book shows that as a rule, the more nationalist the regime in power, the less open the society. Nationalist movements, Francis Fukuyama argues in his celebrated “End of History” essay, “may constitute a source of conflict for liberal societies, this conflict does not arise from liberalism itself so much as from the fact that the liberalism in question is incomplete.”

All of these developments were in play at the start of the pandemic. The changes that have occurred since were not caused, but were instead accelerated, by the pandemic. The vital signs of change had already been present. Globalization primarily benefited elites, while many citizens increasingly felt betrayed by national leaders. Rising inequality has provided populist leaders with a powerful weapon in national debates, and added fuel to the notion that a stronger state can be a tool to protect the mass of the population. The resulting changes might not necessarily be democratic, even if achieved by democratic means.

Charismatic leaders arise from such movements and, if successful, develop strong autocratic rule, oppose international organizations, reject some international norms, and undermine human rights. These processes are masked as preservation of national values, culture, tradition, sovereignty, and independence. The concept of the open society, firmly connected with functioning democratic institutions, is under nationalist scrutiny in countries with “opening societies,” stalled at least in countries with “suppressed societies,” and even reversed in countries that have developed “closed societies.” A disunited Europe is a consequence of such developments.

Neven Andjelic is an assistant professor of international relations and human rights at Regent’s University London. His previous publications include Bosnia-Herzegovina: The End of a Legacy.