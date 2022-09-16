Plus: More Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes, Bulgarian farmers protest, Belgrade Pride parade uncertain, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Says ‘Russia Leaves Death Everywhere’ as Mass Graves Found in Liberated Area

What happened: A mass burial site containing over 440 bodies has been found in the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region recently recaptured from Russian forces, according to reporters on the scene and Ukrainian authorities, The Associated Press and DW report. One Izyum resident said dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike were among the buried, while one mass grave had a marker indicating it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

More context: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also posted images of what it called a Russian “torture chamber” for Ukrainian prisoners in the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, The Guardian reports. In an address last night, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy mentioned other places in the country where Russian troops left behind mass graves of civilians and evidence of atrocities, saying “Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum … Russia leaves death everywhere.”

Worth noting: In an apparent indication of Beijing’s less-than-solid support, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has publicly admitted that China has “questions” and “concerns” about Moscow’s war on Ukraine, Politico reports. Meanwhile, Russian officials are angry at not being invited to the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth next week, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Latvian Minister of Finance Janis Reirs has suspended the chief of the State Revenue Service (VID) after a corruption investigation led to multiple arrests including high-ranking officials of the VID Customs and Finance Police, The Baltic Times reports, citing the LETA news agency.

An investigation by Polish broadcaster TVN24 has renewed the controversy over the 2011 plane crash that killed then President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, and a total of 96 people, Euractiv reports. The TVN24 investigation charges that the April 2022 parliamentary subcommittee report on the crash, which announced that a bomb was responsible, had twisted facts and excluded evidence indicating the onboard explosion was not due to an intentional act.

Results from a public opinion poll say that over 50% of Slovaks tend to want Russia to win its war on Ukraine, with only the population of the capital Bratislava showing a majority favoring Ukraine, Euractiv reports. The results of the new survey differ somewhat from a poll soon after the start of the invasion, which found 77% of Slovaks viewed Russia’s invasion as an act of aggression.

Southeastern Europe

Increasing numbers of Cuban migrants, many fleeing persecution, are using a Balkan route to try to enter the EU, BIRN reports. Visa-free travel agreements involving Cuba, Russia, and Serbia allow Cubans to stay for up to 90 days in Russia and travel as tourists to Serbia, where migration routes offer passages further west.

The Serbian government has assured the European Commission that tomorrow’s EuroPride parade will be allowed, even though the interior minister insisted the ban on the parade can only be revoked in the courts, Exit News reports, citing the Beta news agency.

The Russian Embassy in Albania has relocated from the street that was renamed “Free Ukraine” after the start of the war, Exit News reports. The street quickly became a popular photo op for tourists and has attracted pavement art in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Farmers riding tractors demonstrated in several cities across Bulgaria this week in protest of government inaction to protect their interests from renewed imports of Ukrainian grain, Novinite reports. The demonstrations on Wednesday were also in opposition to fracking – which is banned – and the EU Green Deal, which they say increases their production costs.

A new law in Romania bans the use of antivirus software from Russia on government computers and IT systems, Romania Insider reports. The temporary prohibition will be in effect until the end of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the government announced.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The team of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has published a video that apparently shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Putin, offering early release to prison inmates if they agree to fight in the war against Ukraine, RFE/RL reports. The video supports other reports of such war recruitment in Russian prisons.

A Russian neo-Nazi militia is one of the targets of a host of further sanctions against Russia announced by the U.S. authorities yesterday, CNN reports. Task Force Rusich is “a neo-Nazi paramilitary group that has participated in combat alongside Russia’s military in Ukraine,” the Treasury Department announced. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions also against “22 Russian proxy officials, including five that have overseen the seizure or theft of hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain.”

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution yesterday demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, VOA reports.

Central Asia

Fighting resumed today in the border conflict between Kyrgyz and Tajik forces that broke out on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reports. The Kyrgyz border guard said its forces were returning fire this morning as Tajik forces used tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars, while Tajik authorities claim their posts were attacked unprovoked by Kyrgyz border guards, killing one Tajik and injuring two, according to RIA Novosti cited in the report.

The Islamic State terrorist group’s branch in Afghanistan is using its media outlets, including the Uzbek-language Tawhid News, in renewed threats against China and accusations over the Taliban government ties to Beijing, Eurasianet reports. The Islamic State Khorasan Province, citing China’s human rights abuses against Muslims, are threatening to sabotage Beijing’s regional infrastructure projects via articles with titles such as “China’s Daydream of Imperialism.”

Borderlands

An opinion poll has found that more than half of Turkish citizens view the recently increasing tensions with Greece as political gamesmanship on the part of Ankara in advance of the next national election, bne Intellinews reports. Some 51.1% of respondents viewed the recent increase of aggressive rhetoric between the two countries as part of an “election agenda” by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party.

