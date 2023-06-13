For a quarter of a century, performers from across Europe have energized the Czech capital at an annual festival of music, dance, and art.

Khamoro, Prague’s annual festival of Roma culture, commemorated its 25th anniversary earlier in June with a parade through the city center. From Wenceslas Square to Old Town Square, musicians and dancers seized the attention of passers-by on a sunny Saturday morning.

As a minority in the Czech Republic, the Roma community faces discrimination in the form of negative stereotypes, poor housing conditions, limited work opportunities, and segregated schools. The Khamoro festival hopes to promote the inclusion of the Roma into Czech society through art, by putting Roma culture on display for all to see.

Marcela Cisarova’s soulful vocals draw a substantial crowd to Wenceslas Square before the parade has even begun. Born in Slovakia, Cisarova now resides in France. While her bandmates are non-Roma, together they represent a mixture of Central and Eastern European musical styles.

Trailing behind the flag of the Romani people, the procession sings and dances through the busy streets of Prague’s historic center.

Organized by non-profit organizations Slovo 21 and Studio Production Saga, the week-long festival featured Roma film screenings, dance workshops, an educational conference, and concerts of classical, jazz, and traditional Roma musicians.

Members of the Kocani Orkestar pause to play for pedestrians. The musicians get the crowd moving with their electrifying Balkan brass sound.

As the parade culminates on Old Town Square, dancers form a circle. Onlookers cheer for the youngest dancers who have taken center stage.

“We feel like stars,” says Cecile Joseph, a dancer performing with Arbat, a French-based ensemble inspired by the traditional music and dances of the Russian Roma. “We are very proud to show Roma culture. To show the music and the dance. People are very very kind with us, so it’s a real pleasure.”

Angelique Flores is a multimedia reporter studying psychology and journalism at New York University. She is currently an editorial intern at Transitions.